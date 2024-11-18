Jet To Headline Lookout 2025 - Noise11.com

The lineup for Lookout 2025 has been revealed with Jet headlining the festival with Grinspoon, The Veronicas, Spiderbait, Jebediah, Magic Dirt and Youth Group all going out on the road together.

Jet released their first new music since 2010. ‘Hurry Hurry’ and ‘Un’avventura’ were released as a 7-inch vinyl single. Jet’s previous single ‘Seventeen’ was released in 2010.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Mark Wilson of Jet:

Grinspoon were back in 2024 with new music as well. ‘Whatever, Whatever’ was the band’s first album since 2012’s ‘Black Rabbits’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Pat Davern of Grinspoon:

And while you are hear, check out the Noise11 Magic Dirt interview with Adalita.

LOOKOUT TOUR DATES 2025

Saturday 22nd February

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Sunday 23rd February

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Saturday 1st March

Point Malcolm Reserve, Semaphore SA

Saturday 8th March

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Sunday 9th March

Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Saturday 22nd March

Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

Sunday 23rd March

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Ticketmaster / Lookout pre-sale:

Monday 25th November 10.00am to Tuesday 26th November 9.00am local time

General Public on-sale:

Tuesday 26th November 10.00am local time

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/lookout-2025-tour/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

