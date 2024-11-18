Jet To Headline Lookout 2025 - Noise11.com

The lineup for Lookout 2025 has been revealed with Jet headlining the festival with Grinspoon, The Veronicas, Spiderbait, Jebediah, Magic Dirt and Youth Group all going out on the road together.
Jet released their first new music since 2010. ‘Hurry Hurry’ and ‘Un’avventura’ were released as a 7-inch vinyl single. Jet’s previous single ‘Seventeen’ was released in 2010.
Watch the Noise11 interview with Mark Wilson of Jet:
Grinspoon were back in 2024 with new music as well. ‘Whatever, Whatever’ was the band’s first album since 2012’s ‘Black Rabbits’.
Watch the Noise11 interview with Pat Davern of Grinspoon:
And while you are hear, check out the Noise11 Magic Dirt interview with Adalita.
Saturday 22nd February
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD
Sunday 23rd February
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Saturday 1st March
Point Malcolm Reserve, Semaphore SA
Saturday 8th March
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
Sunday 9th March
Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
Saturday 22nd March
Torquay Common, Torquay VIC
Sunday 23rd March
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Ticketmaster / Lookout pre-sale:
Monday 25th November 10.00am to Tuesday 26th November 9.00am local time
General Public on-sale:
Tuesday 26th November 10.00am local time
https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/lookout-2025-tour/
