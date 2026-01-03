Jill Scott Announces Long-Awaited Return With New Album To Whom This May Concern - Noise11.com

Jill Scott is set to make one of the most anticipated returns in contemporary soul, confirming the release of her sixth studio album To Whom This May Concern, due out on February 13. The album marks Scott’s first full-length studio project since 2015’s Woman and closes a near-decade chapter in which her creative output shifted largely toward acting, poetry, and select collaborations.

The announcement arrives with the release of the lead single Beautiful People, a reflective and affirming statement that reintroduces Scott’s voice as both a singer and cultural commentator. Produced by Om’Mas Keith, the track centres on resilience, love, and collective strength, themes that have long defined Scott’s work across music, literature, and screen. The album artwork, created by visual artist Marcellous, presents Scott in a poised, self-assured moment, underscoring the personal and communal intent behind the project.

To Whom This May Concern brings together an expansive group of collaborators, including Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack, and Too $hort. Production contributions come from Adam Blackstone, DJ Premier, Camper, Andre Harris, Seige Montracity, Trombone Shorty, Eric Wortham, DW Wright, VT Tolan, and Keith. The breadth of contributors reflects Scott’s long-held belief that creation is a shared process, one rooted in community and dialogue rather than isolation.

The album is described as an exploration of connectivity, humanity, and collective home, ideas that align closely with Scott’s artistic history. Since emerging from Philadelphia’s spoken-word scene in the late 1990s, Scott has consistently used her platform to articulate lived experience with clarity and empathy. Her breakthrough came after being recruited by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson to collaborate with the Soulquarians, a collective that reshaped neo-soul at the turn of the millennium. That connection led to her landmark debut Who Is Jill Scott?: Words And Sounds Vol. 1 in 2000, an album that went platinum and earned a Grammy nomination, anchoring her place in modern R&B history.

Subsequent albums Beautifully Human: Words And Sounds Vol. 2 and The Real Thing: Words And Sounds Vol. 3 further cemented her reputation, while 2011’s The Light Of The Sun and 2015’s Woman both debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Across those releases, Scott earned multiple Grammy Awards and built a catalogue that balanced romantic intimacy, social reflection, and spiritual inquiry.

During her recording hiatus, Scott remained highly visible through film and television. Her screen work has ranged from Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? films to The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, the James Brown biopic Get On Up, and the long-running series Black Lightning. More recently, she has appeared in First Wives Club and made a guest appearance on Abbott Elementary. These roles expanded her storytelling reach while reinforcing the emotional intelligence that has always defined her songwriting.

In parallel, Scott continued to tour and connect with audiences directly. A rescheduled anniversary tour celebrating Who Is Jill Scott?: Words And Sounds Vol. 1 saw her return to stages across North America, reaffirming the enduring connection between her music and listeners more than two decades after her debut.

To Whom This May Concern also follows years of subtle signals that Scott’s return to recording was inevitable. Social media teasers and reflective posts hinted at renewed creative momentum, culminating in confirmation that the next chapter was ready to be shared. The album stands not as a reinvention, but as a continuation, shaped by time, experience, and an unwavering commitment to honesty.

With its February release, To Whom This May Concern positions Jill Scott once again at the centre of the soul conversation, offering a body of work that acknowledges the past while speaking directly to the present.

