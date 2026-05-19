Jim Manzie Went From Ol' 55 To Hollywood Horror Soundtracks - Noise11 Music News

Jim Manzie built his reputation writing songs for Ol’ 55 and The Breakers before unexpectedly forging a second career in Hollywood composing scores for horror films including From A Whisper To A Scream starring Vincent Price.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian songwriter and musician Jim Manzie had already established himself through Ol’ 55 and The Breakers before an unlikely opportunity shifted his career into Hollywood film composition. Speaking to Noise11.com, Manzie revealed how a failed record deal in Los Angeles led to his first soundtrack assignment for the 1987 horror anthology From a Whisper to a Scream starring Vincent Price, a turning point that eventually opened the door to a successful career scoring horror movies in America.

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For Australian audiences who knew Manzie primarily as the songwriter behind Ol’ 55 hits such as “On The Prowl”, the move into film composition represented a dramatic expansion of his career. At a time when Australian musicians rarely crossed into Hollywood scoring work, Manzie found himself adapting from pub rock songwriting to orchestration, synthesiser programming and cinematic composition.

The transition began after Manzie relocated to Los Angeles with plans for a solo recording career. He said the proposed deal collapsed soon after arriving in America, leaving him uncertain about his next move.

“I was nearly suicidal when the whole thing fell through because that was my big break,” Manzie told Noise11.com. “I got out of bed after about four days in a deep gloom, went up to this restaurant and there was one other guy sitting at the counter.”

That conversation changed the trajectory of his career. The producer told Manzie he had recently completed a film starring Vincent Price and was searching for a composer. VHS tapes had reportedly been distributed to around 30 composers with the expectation that each would submit demo material for consideration.

“I said, ‘Give me that tape’,” Manzie recalled.

At the time, Manzie had only limited experience composing for film. He had previously worked on an Australian production in the late 1970s but described the process as difficult and creatively confronting because film composers often have little control over the final outcome.

“Music is the last thing they commission and they can change it at the drop of a hat,” he said. “I thought, ‘How can they chuck my music out?’”

Determined to seize the opportunity, Manzie enlisted the help of keyboard player Pat Regan from Quiet Riot to produce a soundtrack demo. He also credited Australian industry figures including Billy Thorpe and manager Roger Davies for helping connect him with musicians and studio resources in Los Angeles.

The resulting score secured him the job on From A Whisper To A Scream, a Southern Gothic horror anthology directed by Jeff Burr. The film became one of Vincent Price’s final screen performances.

For Manzie, the experience required a complete rethink of his creative process. Unlike songwriting for bands such as Ol’ 55 or The Breakers, film composition demanded technical precision and collaboration with directors, producers and editors.

“Horror music or music for films is not really written on guitar,” he said. “It’s written on keyboards. I had to learn about MIDI and home studio production. I spent months watching horror films and talking to other composers.”

That education led to additional soundtrack work in Hollywood, including contributions to Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III and Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings. The success also helped secure his American work visa after producers offered him a three-picture deal.

The move into horror scoring was unexpected for a musician associated with Australian pub rock and melodic pop songwriting. During the late 1970s and early 1980s, Manzie had emerged as a key creative force behind Ol’ 55, writing material influenced by 1950s rock and Brill Building pop craftsmanship. He later formed The Breakers alongside Jarryn Wirth, combining new wave hooks with punk influences at a time when Australian rock music was rapidly evolving.

Manzie said his songwriting background ultimately proved useful in the film world because both disciplines relied on emotional timing and instinctive hooks.

“If there’s anything I’m proud of, it’s that I’ve had a very diverse career,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I totally smashed it in any one area, but I’ve had success with rock and roll, jingles, producing hard rock bands and then becoming a Hollywood film composer.”

Interest in Manzie’s earlier catalogue has recently resurfaced following renewed attention on The Breakers recordings collected for the Night After Night release. The rediscovery has prompted broader discussion about the overlooked connections between Australia’s pub rock era and international music industries in Los Angeles during the 1980s.

For Manzie, the journey from Sydney pubs to Hollywood horror remains difficult to categorise neatly. It was less a carefully planned reinvention than a case of recognising an opening and stepping through it.

“I got an opening and I just ran through that door,” he said.

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