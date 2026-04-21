Violent Soho Announce Return With East Coast Headline Tour - Noise11 Music News

Violent Soho have confirmed their return to the live stage after a four-year hiatus, announcing a September 2026 Australian headline tour alongside a 10th anniversary Waco vinyl reissue.

by Paul Cashmere

Violent Soho will return to live performance for the first time in four years, confirming a three-date Australian east coast headline tour for September 2026. The Brisbane band will play Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, marking a formal return after their 2022 indefinite hiatus.

The return places Violent Soho back into circulation at a moment when Australian guitar music is experiencing renewed live demand, particularly for legacy acts with strong catalogue identities. The band’s hiatus in 2022 had been framed as an open-ended pause after nearly two decades of recording and touring.

Their re-emergence follows heightened speculation after Luke Boerdam and James Tidswell appeared on stage with Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus at the Sydney Opera House earlier this year. That moment reignited fan discussion around a potential reunion, now confirmed through the September tour announcement.

The tour features a consistent support lineup across all dates, with Beddy Rays joining all shows. Teenage Joans will open in Sydney, while Secret World appears in Melbourne.

The announcement is paired with a significant catalogue milestone, the 10-year anniversary edition of Waco. Originally released in 2016, the album marked a peak in the band’s commercial and critical profile, debuting at number one on the ARIA Charts and solidifying their position in Australian rock.

The anniversary vinyl edition will be issued in two formats, Standard LP and Deluxe 2LP, both featuring clear and red splatter variants. The Deluxe edition expands the original album with B-sides, live recordings from Splendour In The Grass performances in 2016 and 2022, material from their Mansfield Tavern Christmas shows, and their Like A Version recording of Silversun Pickups’ Lazy Eye.

Formed in 2004 in Brisbane’s Mansfield suburb, Violent Soho built their reputation through a series of independent releases before breaking through commercially with Hungry Ghost in 2013 and Waco in 2016. Both albums reached number one in Australia, a rare achievement for a guitar band operating within the country’s independent sector.

Their sound, often associated with alternative rock and grunge-influenced guitar music, emerged during a period when Australian rock was shifting toward electronic and pop-driven charts. Despite that, the band developed a strong live following built around high-intensity performances and a tightly defined catalogue identity.

By the time Everything Is A-OK arrived in 2020, Violent Soho had become a fixture in Australian festival circuits and major touring cycles. Their 2022 hiatus statement referenced the long-term toll of continuous activity across nearly 20 years, framing the pause as a reset rather than a dissolution.

The Waco anniversary campaign reflects a broader industry pattern, where catalogue-driven reissues and vinyl re-pressings continue to extend the commercial lifespan of modern rock releases. In Violent Soho’s case, Waco remains a defining record in their catalogue, frequently cited by fans as a turning point in their national visibility.

While the reunion has been widely welcomed by fans, the band has historically avoided framing activity in long-term terms, often emphasising flexibility in their career decisions. Their 2022 hiatus was positioned as indefinite, leaving room for future activity without firm commitments.

The Australian live sector has also become increasingly competitive for reunion and legacy tours, with demand for mid-2000s and 2010s alternative acts intensifying in recent years. That environment places additional focus on how selectively bands choose to return, particularly when balancing catalogue legacy with new material expectations.

Industry observers also note that reunion cycles can place pressure on bands to revisit past creative eras rather than pursue new recording directions. Violent Soho’s announcement does not yet include any indication of new studio material.

Violent Soho’s return in September 2026 reactivates one of Australia’s most recognisable modern rock catalogues, anchored by Waco and Hungry Ghost. Whether the reunion remains strictly live-focused or develops into new recording activity remains unconfirmed.

For now, the band is returning to the stage with a tightly contained east coast run, revisiting a catalogue that continues to hold strong cultural weight within Australian alternative music.

Tour Dates & Ticketing

Pre-sale: Thursday 23 April 2026, 10:00am local time

General Sale: Friday 24 April 2026, 10:00am local time

Tickets: violentsoho.com

11 September 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

18 September 2026, Melbourne, Forum

25 September 2026, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

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