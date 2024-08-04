Jimmy Barnes Is Out Of ICU And On The Road To Recovery - Noise11.com

Jane Barnes has updated us all on the health of Jimmy and so far so good. Jimmy is now out of Intensive Care.

Jimmy felt a pain in his hip in New Zealand last Thursday and by Saturday had a unbearable pain. He immediately attended hospital in Sydney.

Jane Barnes has posted:

Hi everybody, It’s Jane here to thank you once again for all your messages of support for our Jimmy. You are an incredible online community of family, friends and followers who offer up your kindness and thoughtfulness during trying times like these. Jimmy is out of ICU and recovering well. I brought in some healing chicken soup and chocolate chip cookies for afternoon tea, a bit of home always helps hospital days. Our kids always around watching over us. Full of Love.

Jimmy’s Hell of a Time remaining dates have been put on hold. Revised dates will be announced soon for Wyong, Toowoombam Wollongong and Sydney. The Cold Chisel tour is currently unaffected.

“Ticket holders will be contacted with further info in the coming days once we have new plans in place,” Jimmy posted earlier.

“As you know, I hate to let anyone down, but I’m also never going to compromise the quality of my gigs.

