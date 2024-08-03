Jimmy Barnes Postpones Shows After Sudden Hospital Stay In Dunedin - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has been forced to postpone more of his solo shows following a sudden hospital procedure in Dunedin, New Zealand on Thursday (1 August, 2024).

In his words, Jimmy posted:

’ve got some bad news unfortunately. I had a twinge in my hip when I was leaving Dunedin on Thursday morning and by late last night the pain was unbearable so I went off to hospital.

The doctors have recommended a remedial medical procedure ASAP followed by some physio to address the issue. These doctors don’t muck around! Providing all goes to plan, I’m expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.

However, as a result of this unexpected surgery my August and September solo shows will all be impacted. Ticket holders will be contacted with further info in the coming days once we have new plans in place.

As you know, I hate to let anyone down, but I’m also never going to compromise the quality of my gigs. I apologise for the inconvenience this will cause everyone – I HATE moving shows! – but thank you for understanding.

Jimmy’s Hell of a Time tour was due to reach Wyong, New South Wales on Monday 5 August 2024. Shows for Toowoomba, Wollongong, Canberra and Sydney will be rescheduled. The Cold Chisel The Big Five O tour dates are currently unaffected.

