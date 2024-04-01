Jimmy Barnes Returns To The Stage With Help From Moss, Fanning, Teskey and Emmanuel - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has returned to work. Jimmy played his first show since his heart surgery at Byron Bay on Sunday. It was his first stage appearance since Mushroom 50 on 26 November. Days later, he was fighting for his life after a bacterial infection spread to his heart.

For Jimmy’s first show back at Bluesfest he was not alone. Tommy Emmanuel, Bernard Fanning, Josh Teskey and Ian Moss made guest appearances in the show, the first of the Hell of a Time shows coming up immediately after the five Red Hot Summer shows.

The Hell of a Time tour will mark the 30th anniversary of Jimmy’s acoustic album ‘Flesh and Wood’ from 1993. At Byron Bay on Sunday, the setlist revolved mostly around that album. On the original album Tommy Emmanuel played on ‘Brother of Mine’ and returned for the same song in the Bluesfest set.Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers sand ‘The Wight’ with Jimmy, Bernard Fanning of Powerfinger sang ‘I’m Still On Your Side’ and Jimmy’s Cold Chisel compadre Ian Moss was there for the Chisel triple ‘When The War Is Over’, ‘Flame Trees’ and ‘Khe Sanh’.

Jimmy Barnes setlist, Byron Bay, 31 March 2024

Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

It Will Be Alright (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

You Can’t Make Love Without a Soul (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

Brother of Mine (with Tommy Emmanuel) (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

Fade to Black (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

Guilty (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

Still Got a Long Way to Go (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

We Could Be Gone (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

I’m Still on Your Side (with Bernard Fanning) (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Stone Cold (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

The Weight (with Josh Teskey) (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

When the War Is Over (with Ian Moss) (from Cold Chisel, Circus Animals, 1982)

Flame Trees (with Ian Moss) (from Flesh and Wood, 1993)

Encore:

Khe Sanh (with Ian Moss) (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)

Jimmy will return for Red Hot Summer:

6 April, Hunter Valley, NSW

13 April, Launceston, Tas

27 April, Bendigo, Vic

18 May, Noosa, Qld

25 May, Cairns, Qld

The Hell of a Time tour will begin 12 June in Perth, Western Australia.

