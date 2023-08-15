Jimmy Webb Sets Aside A Couple Of Evenings For Australia - Noise11.com

One of the world’s greatest songwriters Jimmy Webb will return to Australia in December for ‘An Evening with Jimmy Webb’ in Melbourne and Sydney.

Jimmy last toured Australia in 2018 performing the songs he wrote that Glenn Campbell, The Fifth Dimension, Richard Harris/Donna Summer, Joe Cocker and The Highwaymen made evergreen classics.

Jimmy’s songs include Galveston, Wichita Lineman, Up Up and Away, By The Time I Get To Phoenix, MacArthur Park, Where’s The Playground Susie, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress and Highwayman.

Jimmy has two shows for Australia:

7 December, 2023, Melbourne, Recital Centre

10 December 2023, Sydney, Recital Centre

https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/jimmy-webb/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

