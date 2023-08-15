 Jimmy Webb Sets Aside A Couple Of Evenings For Australia - Noise11.com
Jimmy Webb performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 27 June 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Webb performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 27 June 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Webb Sets Aside A Couple Of Evenings For Australia

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2023

in News

One of the world’s greatest songwriters Jimmy Webb will return to Australia in December for ‘An Evening with Jimmy Webb’ in Melbourne and Sydney.

Jimmy last toured Australia in 2018 performing the songs he wrote that Glenn Campbell, The Fifth Dimension, Richard Harris/Donna Summer, Joe Cocker and The Highwaymen made evergreen classics.

Jimmy’s songs include Galveston, Wichita Lineman, Up Up and Away, By The Time I Get To Phoenix, MacArthur Park, Where’s The Playground Susie, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress and Highwayman.

Jimmy has two shows for Australia:

7 December, 2023, Melbourne, Recital Centre
10 December 2023, Sydney, Recital Centre

https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/jimmy-webb/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Jimmy Webb Jimmy Webb Jimmy Webb Jimmy Webb Jimmy Webb

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Black Sabbath Reunion
Black Sabbath ‘Reunion’ To Be Released For First Time On Vinyl

Black Sabbath’s 1998’s live album ‘Reunion’ will be released for the first time ever on vinyl in October.

3 hours ago
Motown
Motown Chairman Clarence Avant Dies At Age 92

Music executive Clarence Avant has passed away at the age of 92.

11 hours ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Watch Russell Morris The Real Thing Live With Orchestra (Noise11 World Premiere)

On Tuesday July 4, 2023, Russell Morris performed his career highlight. The symphonic performance of his greatest hits featured a 10-piece rock band and the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony, scored by David Hirschfelder and conducted by Peter Morris.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To Robbie Robertson

Bob Dylan has paid tribute to his collaborator and "lifelong friend" Robbie Robertson following his death aged 80.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Has Put Together A Robbie Robertson Playlist as a Tribute To Robbie

Jimmy Barnes has put a Robbie Robertson playlist together following the sad news of Robbie’s passing this week at age 80.

4 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
UK Town of Dartford Unveils Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Statues

The English town of Dartford in Kent, where Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met as kids on a railway station, has unveiled statues of ‘The Glimmer Twins’.

5 days ago
Robbie Robertson
Robbie Roberston of The Band Dead at 80

Robbie Robertson, the co-founder, songwriter and lead guitarist for the legendary band The Band, has died at age 80.

5 days ago