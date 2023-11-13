Joe Cocker Biopic In The Works - Noise11.com

A biopic about Joe Cocker is in development after producer Lisa Saltzman acquired the rights to the Mark Bego book ‘Joe Cocker: With A Little Help From My Friends’.

The title of the book comes from Cocker’s first hit song, an acid rock cover of The Beatles ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’. Cocker was no stranger to Beatles covers. His first single in 1964 was the ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ track ‘I’ll Cry Instead’. He also released George Harrison’s ‘Something’ and the Abbey Road track ‘She Came In Through The Bathroom Window’ as back to back singles in 1969.

Saltzman’s movie is expected to cover Joe’s demons as well as his music.

Joe was born in 1944 and died in 2014. His performance had Woodstock (1969) followed by the 48 date US tour Mad Dogs & Englishman, which also became a concert movie, mad Joe an international star.

One of Joe’s most controversial tours was in Australian tour on 1972. Joe was arrested for possession of marijuana and Joe was given 48 hours to leave the country.

The movie is in the early stages of development and not expected for some time.

