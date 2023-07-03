 Joe Satriani Joins Steve Miller Band for Fly Like An Eagle At Jones Beach - Noise11.com
Steve Miller Band Jones Beach 1 July 2023

Joe Satriani Joins Steve Miller Band for Fly Like An Eagle At Jones Beach

by Paul Cashmere on July 3, 2023

A beach, a full moon and a Steve Miller Band concert with Joe Satriani is how thousands spent the July 4 long weekend on Long Island this past weekend, and Noise11’s Nick Kontonicolas was there too.

Nick spent the day with his friends Stephanie and Joseph Wooten. Joseph is the keyboard player for the Steve Miller Band was well as his family band The Wooten Brothers, who were recently in Australia.

“It was great to see my good friends Joseph and Stephanie, especially after their recent trip to Australia,” Nick said. “I heard Joseph was slipping in a few sneaky bars of ‘Fly Like An Eagle’ into the Australian shows which meant he was well rehearsed for the show at Jones Beach today. It is incredible to witness The Steve Miller Band still deliver over 50 years of classics to thousands of fans on Long Island this weekend and to share the day with such good friends”.

Joe Satriani opened for the Steve Miller Band and then joined the band for the Miller classic ‘Fly Like An Eagle’.

Steve Miller Band Setlist, 1 July, 2023, Jones Beach, New York

Swingtown (from Book of Dreams, 1977)
Jet Airliner (from Book of Dreams, 1977)
The Stake (from Book of Dreams, 1977)
Abracadabra (from Abracadabra, 1982)
Space Intro/ Fly Like an Eagle (with Joe Satriani) (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)
Living in the U.S.A. (from Sailor, 1968)
Serenade From the Stars (from The Very Best of Steve Miller, 1991)
Space Cowboy (from Brave New World, 1969)
Wild Mountain Honey (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)
Dance, Dance, Dance (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)
Stranger Blues (from Wide River, 1993)
Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma (from The Joker, 1973)
Jungle Love (from Book of Dreams, 1977)
Take the Money and Run (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

Encore:
The Joker (from The Joker, 1973)
Rock’n Me (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

Joe Satriani Setlist, 1 July, 2023, Jones Beach, New York

Sahara (from The Elephants of Mars, 2022)
Ice 9 (from Surfing With The Alien, 1987)
Thunder High on the Mountain (from Is There Love In Space?, 2004)
If I Could Fly (from Is There Love In Space?, 2004)
Satch Boogie (from Surfing With The Alien, 1987)
Flying in a Blue Dream (from Flying in a Blue Dream, 1989)
Summer Song (from The Extremist, 1992)
Always With Me, Always With You (from Surfing With The Alien, 1987)
Crowd Chant (from Super Colossal, 2006)
Surfing With the Alien (from Surfing With The Alien, 1987)

Noise11.com

