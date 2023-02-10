 Joe Sumner Anoints First Solo Album ‘Sunshine In The Night’ And Recruits Brendon O’Brien Into His Band’ - Noise11.com
‘Sunshine In The Night’ will be the name of the debut solo album for Joe Sumner.

Sumner, the son of Sting, is the lead singer of Fiction Plane who released four albums between 2003 and 2015. That band took on a global profile when they opened for Sumner’s dad’s band The Police on the 2007 and 2008 Police Reunion tour dates.

After four albums with Fiction Plane, Joe Sumner will finally have his solo album ‘Sunshine In The Night’ released ASAP. “It is sitting there waiting for me to make a final decision to the artwork before it comes out. Its taken awhile but you can’t rush it,” Joe tells Noise11.com.

The first song we heard from the album was ‘Hope’ in 2020. The song was used in the Biden/Harris campaign. “I live in The States. I am not American. I can’t vote but I have American children. It was the 2020 election coming up and I thought ‘you know what, I’ve got to do something to repeat what happened in the last election. I’m not particularly partisan. Democrats have their issues. I just knew the other guy needed to not be voted in. So I reached out to everyone I could think of and I bumped into someone who knew the campaign manager. I said “this song has got to be part of the campaign”. I then rallied these musicians. I got my dad to do it, Richard Marx was like “yes I’ll do it, I’ll do it”. Then a bunch of people like Juliana Hatfield all jumped in and support this and sing this song and be part of it. Everyone was really excited and just make it happen. It got like 42 trillion hits as a campaign ad which I was very proud of”.

Joe recruited producer Brendan O’Brien to play in the band recording the album. Brendan has worked with AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Soundgarden. Joe says, “I have Brendan playing some keyboards and guitars, just a little bit. He is amazing. Blair Sinta plays drums. Paul Cartwright on violin. Sylvain Carton playing Flute and the rest is me. The producer is Tom Syroski who worked with Brendon O’Brien on a lot of stuff, Prophets of Rage and Pearl Jam and a whole bunch of things like that. He is my man. We are a team now”.

Carton is a member of Cat Skillz. Syroski has worked on Pearl Jam’s ‘Lightning Bolt’, AC/DC’s ‘Rock or Bust’, Wolfmother’s ‘Victorious’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Working On A Dream’.

Sumner’s latest release ahead of the ‘Sunshine In the Night’ album is the EP ‘Feelin’ the love, Tastin’ the fear’. All five songs from the EP will be on the album.

Joe Sumner will open for hi father Gordon Sumner (aka Sting) on all his Australian dates. The tour kicks off tonight in Perth.

Sting dates are:

10 and 11 February, Perth, Kings Park & Botanic Gardens
15 and 16 February, Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
18 February, Hunter Valley, A Day On The Green
19 February, Mount Cotton, A Day On The Green
21 February, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
23 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
25 February, Mt Duneed, A Day On The Green
26 February, Bowral, A Day On The Green

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-sting-95800

