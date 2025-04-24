 Check Out The Final Work Of Stuart 'Chet' Fraser With Horizon - Noise11.com
Horizon

Horizon

Check Out The Final Work Of Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser With Horizon

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2025

in News

The final studio work for the late Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser of Noiseworks was captured for Horizon. The band features John Farnham band alumni Brett Garsed (guitar) and Angus Burchall (drums) with Stuart of guitar, Lee Bradshaw on vocals and Richard Panaia on bass.

I’ve heard the album. It is not what you might except considering the credentials of the band. I can confirm that Horizon is as heavy a rock band you will find in 2025.

Check out the video for ‘Sex and Love’:

The video captures Horizon in the studio in 2015. It was filmed and directed by Gary Robertson of Jarrah Films. The video will also be part of an upcoming documentary of the making of the album and the journey singer and songwriter Lee Bradshaw has taken to bring this project together over the past decade.

The Horizon album is now available for pre-order in limited edition vinyl, CD, and digital download formats. The album will be released on May 16, 2025. Music and lyrics by Lee Bradshaw.

Pre-order the album here: https://horizonmusic.com.au You can also catch Horizon live at The Evelyn Hotel (Fitzroy, Victoria, Australia) on August 8, 2025.

Tickets available here: https://horizonmusic.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Holy Holy
Holy Holy To Release Final Album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ Before Hiatus

Aussie due Holy Holy are about to call it quits bout 14 years. Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson have announced a hiatus for Holy Holy with a final album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ on the way.

7 hours ago
Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding
Post Malone Teases New Country Music

Post Malone has "made probably 35 songs" for his next country album.

April 15, 2025
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Release 27th Album ‘Phantom Island’

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will release their 27th album ‘Phantom Island’ soon.

April 10, 2025
The Preatures
The Preatures Set 10th Anniversary Dates for ‘Blue Planet Eyes’

Sydney band The Preatures have announced a 10th anniversary tour to mark the release of their debut album ‘Blue Planet Eyes’.

April 8, 2025
Teddy Swims by Claire Marie Vogel supplied Frontier Touring
Teddy Swims Adds Third Sydney and Melbourne Shows

The Teddy Swims Australian tour is getting bigger. Frontier Touring has added third dates to both Melbourne and Sydney.

April 7, 2025
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Added To Coachella

Ed Sheeran has been added to the 2025 Coachella lineup.

April 6, 2025
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer Releases First Solo Song

5 Seconds of Summer singer Michael Clifford has launched a solo career.

April 4, 2025