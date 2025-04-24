Check Out The Final Work Of Stuart 'Chet' Fraser With Horizon - Noise11.com

The final studio work for the late Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser of Noiseworks was captured for Horizon. The band features John Farnham band alumni Brett Garsed (guitar) and Angus Burchall (drums) with Stuart of guitar, Lee Bradshaw on vocals and Richard Panaia on bass.

I’ve heard the album. It is not what you might except considering the credentials of the band. I can confirm that Horizon is as heavy a rock band you will find in 2025.

Check out the video for ‘Sex and Love’:

The video captures Horizon in the studio in 2015. It was filmed and directed by Gary Robertson of Jarrah Films. The video will also be part of an upcoming documentary of the making of the album and the journey singer and songwriter Lee Bradshaw has taken to bring this project together over the past decade.

The Horizon album is now available for pre-order in limited edition vinyl, CD, and digital download formats. The album will be released on May 16, 2025. Music and lyrics by Lee Bradshaw.

Pre-order the album here: https://horizonmusic.com.au You can also catch Horizon live at The Evelyn Hotel (Fitzroy, Victoria, Australia) on August 8, 2025.

Tickets available here: https://horizonmusic.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

