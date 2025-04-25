 The Dead Daisies Cover John Lee Hooker’s ‘Boom Boom’ - Noise11.com
The Dead Daisies Boom Boom

The Dead Daisies Cover John Lee Hooker’s ‘Boom Boom’

by Paul Cashmere on April 26, 2025

in News

David Lowy’s rock collective The Dead Daisies has reached back to John Lee Hooker’s 1962 blues classic ‘Boom Boom’ and put their own slant on the song.

‘Boom Boom’ previews The Dead Daisies eighth album ‘Lookin’ For Trouble’ coming in May.

Since 2012 Davy Lowy has led The Dead Daisies with a consortium of players including Doug Aldrich, John Corabi, Michael Devin, Tommy Clufetos, Glenn Hughes, Marco Mendoza, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Frank Ferrer, Darryl Jones, Charley Drayton, Deen Castronovo and Jon Stevens

The current line-up is founder David Lowy with Doug Alrich (Whitesnake), John Corabi (Motley Crue), Michael Devin (Whitesnake) and Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne).

Lowy founded The Dead Daisies in Sydney in 2012 with Jon Stevens, who fronted the band from the 2013 self-titled debut album.

