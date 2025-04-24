 Loyle Carner To Perform In Australia December 2025 - Noise11.com
Loyle Carner To Perform In Australia December 2025

by Noise11.com on April 24, 2025

in News

UK hip hop act Loyle Carner will performer four shows in Australia in December 2025.

A musician, writer, director, producer, entrepreneur and actor, Loyle Carner first emerged with 2013’s A Little Late EP, and has since forged a signature blend of unflinching, diaristic lyricism with ambitious, genre-disruptive sounds. His debut album, 2017’s Yesterday’s Gone, untangled personal experiences of grief, and the pressures of coming-of-age; 2019 follow-up, Not Waving, but Drowning, further showcased Loyle’s ability to set lithe rap against old-soul wisdom. A cathartic turning point proved to be 2022’s hugo: a taut, textured exploration of Black identity and anger, which also secured his second Top 3 album. Having been twice shortlisted for the Mercury Prize – and scored further BRIT and NME Award nominations – Carner has earned an impassioned worldwide following, with 1.1B streams, campaigns with global brands (YSL, New Balance, Nike) and sold-out shows including Alexandra Palace, Wembley Arena, Eventim Apollo, O2 Academy Brixton and Royal Albert Hall in his beloved London hometown alone. This journey climaxed in a headline appearance at All Points East’s 35,000 capacity Victoria Park last summer, which hopefully ! emerged in the wake of.

Loyle Carner dates are:

Tuesday December 2 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Thursday December 4 On The Steps At Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney
Saturday December 6 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Tuesday December 9 Metro City, Perth

