Loyle Carner To Perform In Australia December 2025 - Noise11.com

UK hip hop act Loyle Carner will performer four shows in Australia in December 2025.

A musician, writer, director, producer, entrepreneur and actor, Loyle Carner first emerged with 2013's A Little Late EP, and has since forged a signature blend of unflinching, diaristic lyricism with ambitious, genre-disruptive sounds. His debut album, 2017's Yesterday's Gone, untangled personal experiences of grief, and the pressures of coming-of-age; 2019 follow-up, Not Waving, but Drowning, further showcased Loyle's ability to set lithe rap against old-soul wisdom. A cathartic turning point proved to be 2022's hugo: a taut, textured exploration of Black identity and anger, which also secured his second Top 3 album. Having been twice shortlisted for the Mercury Prize – and scored further BRIT and NME Award nominations – Carner has earned an impassioned worldwide following, with 1.1B streams, campaigns with global brands (YSL, New Balance, Nike) and sold-out shows including Alexandra Palace, Wembley Arena, Eventim Apollo, O2 Academy Brixton and Royal Albert Hall in his beloved London hometown alone. This journey climaxed in a headline appearance at All Points East's 35,000 capacity Victoria Park last summer.