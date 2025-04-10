King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Release 27th Album ‘Phantom Island’ - Noise11.com

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will release their 27th album ‘Phantom Island’ soon.

All 27 King Gizzard albums have been released since 2012. The record years were 2017 and 2022 with five new albums each year. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have consistently released two of three albums every year. There was only one album in the years 2024, 2020, 2016 and 2021 and none in 2018.

‘Phantom Island’ is described as “two years in the making” and “with orchestra”.

Check out the title track to ‘Phantom island’:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Phantom Island”

02 “Deadstick”

03 “Lonely Cosmos”

04 “Eternal Return”

05 “Panpsych”

06 “Spacesick”

07 “Aerodynamic”

08 “Sea Of Doubt”

09 “Silent Spirit”

10 “Grow Wings And Fly”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

