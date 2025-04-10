 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Release 27th Album ‘Phantom Island’ - Noise11.com
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Release 27th Album ‘Phantom Island’

by Paul Cashmere on April 10, 2025

in News

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will release their 27th album ‘Phantom Island’ soon.

All 27 King Gizzard albums have been released since 2012. The record years were 2017 and 2022 with five new albums each year. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have consistently released two of three albums every year. There was only one album in the years 2024, 2020, 2016 and 2021 and none in 2018.

‘Phantom Island’ is described as “two years in the making” and “with orchestra”.

Check out the title track to ‘Phantom island’:

TRACKLIST:
01 “Phantom Island”
02 “Deadstick”
03 “Lonely Cosmos”
04 “Eternal Return”
05 “Panpsych”
06 “Spacesick”
07 “Aerodynamic”
08 “Sea Of Doubt”
09 “Silent Spirit”
10 “Grow Wings And Fly”

