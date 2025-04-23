Holy Holy To Release Final Album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ Before Hiatus - Noise11.com

Aussie due Holy Holy are about to call it quits bout 14 years. Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson have announced a hiatus for Holy Holy with a final album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ on the way.

‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ will be the sixth Holy Holy album. The song ‘Love You Still’ is streaming now.

The decision to breakup was made before the album. Carroll and Dawson decided to go out with new music so work got underway at studios in Morning and Byron Bay.

Initially, we had planned to record acoustic versions of some of our favourite songs from Holy Holy,” says Carroll. “The lyrics and stories come through more when songs are played stripped back and it’s always a test of the songwriting to see if the work can stand up without the clothing of layers of production and effects.

“During those sessions, we couldn’t help but write some new songs too. So, what has emerged is a double EP: five new songs and four stripped back versions of past material. We also added orchestral versions of three songs from our fourth album, Hello My Beautiful World, featuring cinematic string arrangements of our songs by Brisbane composer Toby Alexander, with additional instrumentation from Oscar and some extra vocal layers from me.”

Carroll says the project’s first single, ‘Love You Still’, is “about enduring love – the kind that remains perpetually, even if you never see that person again, even if they’ve passed on, or if things have become difficult. Some loves just stay with you.”

Holy Holy will also farewell fans with a farewell tour.

HOLY HOLY – A GRAND HIATUS TOUR 2025

09 May 2025 – Hindley St Music Hall – Adelaide

10 May 2025 – Freo Social – Perth *Sold Out*

11 May 2025 – Freo Social – Perth

15 May 2025 – Theatre Royal – Castlemaine

16 May 2025 – Torquay Hotel – Torquay

17 May 2025 – Forum – Melbourne Vic *Sold Out*

18 May 2025 – The Corner – Melbourne

22 May 2025 – Anita’s Theatre (All Ages) – Thirroul

23 May 2025 – Drifter’s Wharf – Central Coast

24 May 2025 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

25 May 2025 – King Street Bandroom – Newcastle

29 May 2025 – Du Cane Brewery – Launceston

30 May 2025 – Odeon Theatre (All Ages) – Hobart

31 May 2025 – Forth Pub – Forth

05 Jun 2025 – Miami Marketta – Gold Coast

06 Jun 2025 – Kings Beach Tavern – Sunshine Coast

07 Jun 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane

Sweet Bitter Sweet tracklisting:

Disc 1

1. Sweet Bitter Sweet

2. Love you Still

3. We Think

4. Island

5. So Be It

Disc 2

1. Maybe You Know – Acoustic

2. Teach Me About Dying – Acoustic

3. Ready – Acoustic

4. Elevator – Acoustic

5. The Aftergone (feat. CLEWS) – Orchestral Version

6. Believe Anything – Orchestral Version

7. Ghosts – Orchestral Version

