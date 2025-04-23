 Holy Holy To Release Final Album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ Before Hiatus - Noise11.com
Holy Holy

Holy Holy

Holy Holy To Release Final Album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ Before Hiatus

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2025

in News

Aussie due Holy Holy are about to call it quits bout 14 years. Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson have announced a hiatus for Holy Holy with a final album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ on the way.

‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ will be the sixth Holy Holy album. The song ‘Love You Still’ is streaming now.

The decision to breakup was made before the album. Carroll and Dawson decided to go out with new music so work got underway at studios in Morning and Byron Bay.

Initially, we had planned to record acoustic versions of some of our favourite songs from Holy Holy,” says Carroll. “The lyrics and stories come through more when songs are played stripped back and it’s always a test of the songwriting to see if the work can stand up without the clothing of layers of production and effects.

“During those sessions, we couldn’t help but write some new songs too. So, what has emerged is a double EP: five new songs and four stripped back versions of past material. We also added orchestral versions of three songs from our fourth album, Hello My Beautiful World, featuring cinematic string arrangements of our songs by Brisbane composer Toby Alexander, with additional instrumentation from Oscar and some extra vocal layers from me.”

Carroll says the project’s first single, ‘Love You Still’, is “about enduring love – the kind that remains perpetually, even if you never see that person again, even if they’ve passed on, or if things have become difficult. Some loves just stay with you.”

Holy Holy will also farewell fans with a farewell tour.

HOLY HOLY – A GRAND HIATUS TOUR 2025

09 May 2025 – Hindley St Music Hall – Adelaide
10 May 2025 – Freo Social – Perth *Sold Out*
11 May 2025 – Freo Social – Perth
15 May 2025 – Theatre Royal – Castlemaine
16 May 2025 – Torquay Hotel – Torquay
17 May 2025 – Forum – Melbourne Vic *Sold Out*
18 May 2025 – The Corner – Melbourne
22 May 2025 – Anita’s Theatre (All Ages) – Thirroul
23 May 2025 – Drifter’s Wharf – Central Coast
24 May 2025 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney
25 May 2025 – King Street Bandroom – Newcastle
29 May 2025 – Du Cane Brewery – Launceston
30 May 2025 – Odeon Theatre (All Ages) – Hobart
31 May 2025 – Forth Pub – Forth
05 Jun 2025 – Miami Marketta – Gold Coast
06 Jun 2025 – Kings Beach Tavern – Sunshine Coast
07 Jun 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane

Sweet Bitter Sweet tracklisting:

Disc 1
1. Sweet Bitter Sweet
2. Love you Still
3. We Think
4. Island
5. So Be It

Disc 2
1. Maybe You Know – Acoustic
2. Teach Me About Dying – Acoustic
3. Ready – Acoustic
4. Elevator – Acoustic
5. The Aftergone (feat. CLEWS) – Orchestral Version
6. Believe Anything – Orchestral Version
7. Ghosts – Orchestral Version

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Horizon
Check Out The Final Work Of Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser With Horizon

The final studio work for the late Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser of Noiseworks was captured for Horizon. The band features John Farnham band alumni Brett Garsed (guitar) and Angus Burchall (drums) with Stuart of guitar, Lee Bradshaw on vocals and Richard Panaia on bass.

36 seconds ago
Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding
Post Malone Teases New Country Music

Post Malone has "made probably 35 songs" for his next country album.

April 15, 2025
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Release 27th Album ‘Phantom Island’

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will release their 27th album ‘Phantom Island’ soon.

April 10, 2025
The Preatures
The Preatures Set 10th Anniversary Dates for ‘Blue Planet Eyes’

Sydney band The Preatures have announced a 10th anniversary tour to mark the release of their debut album ‘Blue Planet Eyes’.

April 8, 2025
Teddy Swims by Claire Marie Vogel supplied Frontier Touring
Teddy Swims Adds Third Sydney and Melbourne Shows

The Teddy Swims Australian tour is getting bigger. Frontier Touring has added third dates to both Melbourne and Sydney.

April 7, 2025
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Added To Coachella

Ed Sheeran has been added to the 2025 Coachella lineup.

April 6, 2025
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer Releases First Solo Song

5 Seconds of Summer singer Michael Clifford has launched a solo career.

April 4, 2025