John Butler Premieres New Song ‘Trippin On You’ - Noise11.com

John Butler has a new song ‘Trippin On You’.

John says, “This song is about relationships, work and internal narratives,” Butler explains. “I’m struck that ALL good things in my life need work to maintain their goodness. Mental health, marriage, business relationships, a garden, a clean room, trust and reliability etc. They all need us to turn up. They all deserve our best selves.”

The all-new John Butler band features JBT member Michael Barker on drums, Michael Boase on percussion and Ian Peres on Bass/ keys.

John’s next show are as part of the SummerSalt finale with Missy Higgins, Fanning Dempsey National Park and The Waifs this weekend in Busselton, Western Australia.

John will turn the USA from June 3, 2025.

https://johnbutlertrio.com/tour-dates/

