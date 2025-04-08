 John Butler Premieres New Song ‘Trippin On You’ - Noise11.com
John Butler by Nick McKinlay

John Butler by Nick McKinlay

John Butler Premieres New Song ‘Trippin On You’

by Paul Cashmere on April 8, 2025

in News

John Butler has a new song ‘Trippin On You’.

John says, “This song is about relationships, work and internal narratives,” Butler explains. “I’m struck that ALL good things in my life need work to maintain their goodness. Mental health, marriage, business relationships, a garden, a clean room, trust and reliability etc. They all need us to turn up. They all deserve our best selves.”

The all-new John Butler band features JBT member Michael Barker on drums, Michael Boase on percussion and Ian Peres on Bass/ keys.

John’s next show are as part of the SummerSalt finale with Missy Higgins, Fanning Dempsey National Park and The Waifs this weekend in Busselton, Western Australia.

John will turn the USA from June 3, 2025.

https://johnbutlertrio.com/tour-dates/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Billy Corgan Reveals Which Smashing Pumpkins Songs He Wants At His Funeral

Billy Corgan wants his own music played at his funeral.

16 hours ago
Dog Trumpet
Dog Trumpet Have A Video for ‘Live Forever’

Dog Trumpet have premiered the video for their first song of 2025, ‘Live Forever’.

4 days ago
Counting Crows at The Palais photo by Bron Robinson
Counting Crows Slip Out ‘Under The Aurora’

Counting Crows have previewed another track from 'Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!'. Check out ‘Under The Aurora’.

4 days ago
Sum 41
Sum 41 Release Final Music Video ‘Radio Silence’

Sum 41 have released their last ever music video. Sum 41 - who recently wrapped their 'Tour of the Setting Sum' farewell run around the world - have dropped a new retrospective video for 'Heaven :x: Hell' song 'Radio Silence' to mark the official end of their career.

5 days ago
David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
David Gray Adds A Matinee Show For Brisbane

David Gray is making it easy for his older Brisbane fans. They now have a matinee show to go to.

6 days ago
Will Smith, music news, noise11.com
Will Smith Comeback Album Has Jay-Z Inspired Title

Will Smith called Jay Z for advice before returning to the music industry and his wise words inspired the new album's name.

April 1, 2025
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
One of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Cases Dismissed Because Victim Didn’t Want To Be Named

A New York judge has dismissed one of the many sexual assault lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

April 1, 2025