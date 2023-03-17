John Butler Previews Solo ‘Live In Paris’ Album With ‘Faith’ - Noise11.com

John Butler will document his 2022 European tour with the ‘John Butler – Live In Paris’ album recorded over two nights at Le Trianon on 26 and 27 May 2022.

‘John Butler – Live In Paris’, the fifth live album for Butler, was previewed the the track ‘Faith’. ‘Faith’ was originally released on the last John Butler Trio album ‘Home’ in 2018.

“There were a lot of setbacks to get the European tour across the line, and a lot of hurdles to overcome to get this album recorded,” John Butler said in a statement. “But we eventually got there. Good things take time, and I couldn’t think of a more beautiful part of the globe to have recorded it in, or a better way to share it with the world. It was worth the wait.”

Setlist May 26 and 27, Paris

Cold Wind

Spring to Come

Miss Your Love

Better Than

Hoe Down

Betterman

Faith

Treat Yo Mama

Coffee, Methadone & Cigarettes (with Elana Stone)

Wings to Fly

Wade in the Water

Zebra

Ocean

Encore:

Revolution

Peaches & Cream

Pickapart

‘John Butler – Live In Paris’ will be released on 21 April.

