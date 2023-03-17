John Butler Previews Solo ‘Live In Paris’ Album With ‘Faith’ - Noise11.com

John Butler will document his 2022 European tour with the ‘John Butler – Live In Paris’ album recorded over two nights at Le Trianon on 26 and 27 May 2022.
‘John Butler – Live In Paris’, the fifth live album for Butler, was previewed the the track ‘Faith’. ‘Faith’ was originally released on the last John Butler Trio album ‘Home’ in 2018.
“There were a lot of setbacks to get the European tour across the line, and a lot of hurdles to overcome to get this album recorded,” John Butler said in a statement. “But we eventually got there. Good things take time, and I couldn’t think of a more beautiful part of the globe to have recorded it in, or a better way to share it with the world. It was worth the wait.”
Setlist May 26 and 27, Paris
Cold Wind
Spring to Come
Miss Your Love
Better Than
Hoe Down
Betterman
Faith
Treat Yo Mama
Coffee, Methadone & Cigarettes (with Elana Stone)
Wings to Fly
Wade in the Water
Zebra
Ocean
Encore:
Revolution
Peaches & Cream
Pickapart
‘John Butler – Live In Paris’ will be released on 21 April.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook