John Farnham Finding The Voice Scores 866,000 Viewers For the Seven Network - Noise11.com

The television premiere of ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ has pulled in 866,000 for the Seven Network across the five city metro spread of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ was the third most viewed program after ‘Seven News’ and ‘Seven News at 6:30’ coming in ahead of all Nine Network, ABC and Network 10 programs.

Not surprising, ‘Finding the Voice’ was most popular with viewers in John’s hometown on Melbourne with 271,000 viewers ahead of Sydney (232,000), Brisbane (156,000), Adelaide (105,000) and Perth (101,000).

The five-city metro figure does not take into consideration the number of streams the show will generate. Seven Network is now streaming the program on its 7+ streaming service.

‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ made its cinema debut in Australia on 18 May 2023. It has become the highest grossing Australian documentary ever with box office earnings in the first two weeks of $2.24 million.

‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on 23 August 2023. The soundtrack album was released on 19 May 2023. The album debuted at no 2 in Australia with 2520 sales.

