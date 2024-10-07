 John Farnham’s Voice To Be Heard For First Time Since 2022 Surgery - Noise11.com
John Farnham The Voice Inside

John Farnham The Voice Inside

John Farnham’s Voice To Be Heard For First Time Since 2022 Surgery

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2024

in News

John Farnham will be heard for the first time since his 2022 cancer surgery on the audiobook for his upcoming memoir ‘The Voice Inside’.

A statement from publishers Hachette says:

‘Hachette is excited to announce the legendary John Farnham AO will narrate the audiobook edition of his highly anticipated memoir, The Voice Inside, co-written with Poppy Stockell. In a special touch, two chapters written by John’s wife, Jill Farnham, will be narrated by Jill herself.⁠

John says: ‘I’ve just finished narrating my audiobook. It was a bit of a roller-coaster ride. There were more than a few laughs, and some tears, but it made me realise how lucky I’ve been.’⁠

The Voice Inside is out 30 October, available in hardback, ebook and audiobook.

Farnham withdrew from public appearances after undergoing surgery for a cancerous tumour. He has rarely been seen in the past two years.

In an audio piece today, John says, “I don’t enjoy talking about myself, I really don’t. Don’t get me wrong, I’m an ego-maniac, but dredging up the past and checking through what has and hasn’t been is just something I’ve really never enjoyed,” John says.

“I will try to share as much as I can, but that’s not easy because I’ve never really been that open. I guess there are reasons for that, reasons for my reluctance.”

The audiobook, e-book and hardback editions of ‘The Voice Inside’ will be available from 30 October, 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Otis Redding
Otis Redding Gets Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

On Friday, October 4, 2024, legendary singer and songwriter, Otis Redding, was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

5 hours ago
Cissy Houston
Cissy Houston Dies at Age 91

Soul and Gospel singer Cissy Houston, the mother of Whitney Houston and aunt of Dionne Warwick, has died at the age of 91.

6 hours ago
TINA - The The Turner Musical photo by Daniel Boud
‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ Is Both Confronting And Stunning #REVIEW

Before seeing ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ I wondered how the producers would be able to tell the confronting and often violent story of Tina Turner while maintaining the entertainment factor to hold an audience over two plus hours. Let me say, ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ succeeds on both a historical level and an entertainment level. This is brilliant theatre.

4 days ago
The Who UK stamp series
The Who 60th Celebrated In UK With Stamp Series

Royal Mail today revealed images of a set of 12 Special Stamps being issued to celebrate one of the UK’s most innovative and influential bands of the rock and roll era, The Who.

5 days ago
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Performs 2023 Beatles Song ‘Now and Then’ For First Time Live

Paul McCartney has performed the 2023 Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ for the first time at the first show of the 2024 ‘Got Back’ dates in South America.

6 days ago
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Bob Dylan Recommends A Restaurant In New Orleans

Next time you are in New Orleans Bob Dylan recommends eating at Dooky Chase’s restaurant.

6 days ago
The Cowsills
The Cowsills Recover and Restore 1998 ‘Global’ Album

The Cowsills have recorded their second album of the 21st century with the upcoming ‘Global’ album featuring lots of special guests.

6 days ago