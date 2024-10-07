John Farnham’s Voice To Be Heard For First Time Since 2022 Surgery - Noise11.com

John Farnham will be heard for the first time since his 2022 cancer surgery on the audiobook for his upcoming memoir ‘The Voice Inside’.

A statement from publishers Hachette says:

‘Hachette is excited to announce the legendary John Farnham AO will narrate the audiobook edition of his highly anticipated memoir, The Voice Inside, co-written with Poppy Stockell. In a special touch, two chapters written by John’s wife, Jill Farnham, will be narrated by Jill herself.⁠

⁠

John says: ‘I’ve just finished narrating my audiobook. It was a bit of a roller-coaster ride. There were more than a few laughs, and some tears, but it made me realise how lucky I’ve been.’⁠

⁠

The Voice Inside is out 30 October, available in hardback, ebook and audiobook.

Farnham withdrew from public appearances after undergoing surgery for a cancerous tumour. He has rarely been seen in the past two years.

In an audio piece today, John says, “I don’t enjoy talking about myself, I really don’t. Don’t get me wrong, I’m an ego-maniac, but dredging up the past and checking through what has and hasn’t been is just something I’ve really never enjoyed,” John says.

“I will try to share as much as I can, but that’s not easy because I’ve never really been that open. I guess there are reasons for that, reasons for my reluctance.”

The audiobook, e-book and hardback editions of ‘The Voice Inside’ will be available from 30 October, 2024.

