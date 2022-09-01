John Lennon Mother’s House For Sale In Liverpool - Noise11.com

The house John Lennon’s mother Julia lived in in Liverpool is for sale.

The house on Blomfield Road, Liverpool is expected to see at around £250,000 ($AUD424,000).

John wrote the songs ‘Julia’ and ‘Mother’ for his mother Julia.

Julia lived in the house with her partner John ‘Bobby’ Dykins from 1950 until her death in 1958.

Julia married to Alf Lennon, John’s father, in 1938. John was born in 1940. Alf deserted the family in 1943. Julia would eventually hand John over to her sister Mimi. Aunt Mimi raised John from that time.

According to seller Omega Auction the property is “An incredible chance to purchase a hugely significant property in the history of The Beatles and their early days as The Quarrymen. This sale is for the former house of Julia Lennon, John Lennon’s mother, at 1 Blomfield Road, Springwood, Liverpool, L19 4UY.

“A large 3 bedroomed semi-detached property on a generous sized corner plot with gardens to front, side and rear of property”.

If you want a bid, off you go here.

