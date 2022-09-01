 John Lennon Mother’s House For Sale In Liverpool - Noise11.com
John Lennon Liverpool house

John Lennon Mother’s House For Sale In Liverpool

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2022

in News

The house John Lennon’s mother Julia lived in in Liverpool is for sale.

The house on Blomfield Road, Liverpool is expected to see at around £250,000 ($AUD424,000).

John wrote the songs ‘Julia’ and ‘Mother’ for his mother Julia.

Julia lived in the house with her partner John ‘Bobby’ Dykins from 1950 until her death in 1958.

Julia married to Alf Lennon, John’s father, in 1938. John was born in 1940. Alf deserted the family in 1943. Julia would eventually hand John over to her sister Mimi. Aunt Mimi raised John from that time.

According to seller Omega Auction the property is “An incredible chance to purchase a hugely significant property in the history of The Beatles and their early days as The Quarrymen. This sale is for the former house of Julia Lennon, John Lennon’s mother, at 1 Blomfield Road, Springwood, Liverpool, L19 4UY.

“A large 3 bedroomed semi-detached property on a generous sized corner plot with gardens to front, side and rear of property”.

If you want a bid, off you go here.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Update on the Health of John Farnham

The family of John Farnham has issued another update on the condition of John.

3 days ago
Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Judith Durham State Memorial Set For 6 September

The State Memorial for the late Judith Durham, the legendary lead singer of The Seekers, will be held on 6 September 2022 at Hamer Hall, Melbourne.

6 days ago
The Beatles Revolver
The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Will Be The Next Expanded Box Set

The Beatles ‘Revolver’ will be the next Beatles album to receive the extended box set treatment.

6 days ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Receives Doctorate From Berkeley

Joni Mitchell has accepted an honorary doctorate degree from the Berklee College of Music.

7 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Took Issue With Ozzy Osbourne Lyric

Ozzy Osbourne attempted to change a lyric to his new song 'One Of Those Days' after Eric Clapton took issue with what he thought was an anti-Jesus stance.

August 25, 2022
The Beatles Get Back
Peter Jackson Says Disney Won’t Release Extend The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Edition

Sir Peter Jackson, director of The Beatles’ recent ‘Get Back’ doco, says Disney cannot be convinced that an extended version is worth releasing.

August 24, 2022
The Farnham Family celebrating Jill & John's 45th wedding anniversary in 2018 Jill, James, Rob and John Farnham
Update On The Condition of John Farnham Following Cancer Operation

Jill Farnham, wife of Australian music icon John Farnham, has updated fans on the condition of her husband after his surgery for cancer on Monday.

August 24, 2022