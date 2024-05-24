Johnny Batchelor Continues Return To New Music With ‘Alright’ - Noise11.com

One month after releasing ‘Anemone’, former Dropbears frontman Johnny Batchelor has more new music with ‘Alright’.

The new music was recorded at home in Sydney and on holiday in New Zealand with Marc Scully at Studio 57 in Sydney doing the mixing and mastering.

Going back to the 80s, Johnny fronted Dropbears. The band formed in the inner Sydney suburb of Darlinghurst and were soon signed to Warner Music’s WEA label. The ‘Untitled’ EP earned the band some strong airplay, particular on Triple J at the time. The single ‘Shall We Go’ even made the Top 100 at no 61 in 1984.

Dropbears split in 1987. In 2011, Warner Australia released ‘The Essential Dropbears’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

