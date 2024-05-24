 Johnny Batchelor Continues Return To New Music With ‘Alright’ - Noise11.com
Johnny Batchelor

Johnny Batchelor

Johnny Batchelor Continues Return To New Music With ‘Alright’

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2024

in News

One month after releasing ‘Anemone’, former Dropbears frontman Johnny Batchelor has more new music with ‘Alright’.

The new music was recorded at home in Sydney and on holiday in New Zealand with Marc Scully at Studio 57 in Sydney doing the mixing and mastering.

Going back to the 80s, Johnny fronted Dropbears. The band formed in the inner Sydney suburb of Darlinghurst and were soon signed to Warner Music’s WEA label. The ‘Untitled’ EP earned the band some strong airplay, particular on Triple J at the time. The single ‘Shall We Go’ even made the Top 100 at no 61 in 1984.

Dropbears split in 1987. In 2011, Warner Australia released ‘The Essential Dropbears’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jesus and Mary Chain, the Reid brothers
Jesus and Mary Chain Premiere ‘Silver Strings’ Video

Jesus and Mary Chain have premiered a video for ‘Silver Strings ahead of their Australian tour in August.

18 hours ago
Crowded House at the Forum photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House Set New Gravity New Zealand and Australia Dates

Crowded House have a stack of New Zealand and Australia dates in support of the eighth album ‘Gravity Stairs’.

21 hours ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Has A New Album Set For Release

Sir Elton John's new album is just a few weeks away from being released.

2 days ago
Kylie Minogue Is Working With Producer Lostboy Again

Kylie Minogue is working with 'Padam Padam' producer Lostboy again.

3 days ago
Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Church To Focus On First Four Albums For ‘Already Yesterday’ Tour

The Church will tour Australia in November and December performing a setlist mostly featuring songs from the first four albums.

4 days ago
D:A:D
D:A:D To Release 13th Album

Danish rock band D:A:D will release their 13th album ‘Speed of Darkness’ in October.

5 days ago
The The Ensoulment Session Feb 9th 2024
The The To Release First Album In 25 Years

The The will release their first album in 25 years in September.

5 days ago