Howard Jones Preps Northern Hemisphere World Tour For 40th Anniversary of ‘Dream Into Action’ - Noise11.com

Howard Jones is going on the road across North American then Europe to mark the 50th anniversary of his iconic ‘Dream Into Action’ album.

‘Dream Into Action’ was the second Howard Jones album. The album was released on 11 March 1985. It generated the hits ‘Things Can Only Get Better’, ‘Look Mama’, ‘No One Is To Blame’ and ‘Life In One Day’.

Another song ‘Assault and Battery’ was used in ‘Miami Vice’.

Howard Jones commented, “Thrilled to be touring with my good friends Haircut 100 and Richard Blade once again for this celebratory anniversary of DREAM INTO ACTION, the shows are gonna be rocking, can’t wait to see you there”. Haircut 100 frontman Nick Heyward stated, “Haircut 100 are massive Howard Jones fans and we’re looking forward to touring the US with him again in September. Like us, he has the loveliest fans and we can’t wait to see you all again.” Richard Blade added, “I’m so excited to be going back out on tour with Howard Jones. Being on the road with him in February and having the privilege to watch his amazing performances every night was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, now it’s going to be twice in a lifetime!! And to have Haircut 100 and my dear friend Nick Heyward joining us will make it an absolutely unmissable concert experience. I can’t wait to see you at the shows – they’re going to be great.”

Howard Jones and Haircut 100 with Richard Blade 2025 American tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

2 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

3 Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall

5 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

6 St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

7 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

8 Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

10 New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre Of New Jersey

12 Des Plaines, IL – Rivers Casino Des Plaines

13 Kansas City, MO – Ameristar Casino

16 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

18 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

20 Del Mar, CA – The Sound

22 South Jordan, UT – The Ballpark At America First Square

Howard Jones 2025 international tour dates:

OCTOBER

18 Augsburg, DE – Spectrum Club

19 Bremen, DE – Moderne

20 Cologne, DE – Gloria

21 Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

23 Bochum, DE – Zeche

24 Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gerahrlich

25 Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater

NOVEMBER

4 Cancun, MX – The Sands/Royalton Splash Resort

12 Bath, UK – Forum

13 Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Club

15 Sheffield, UK – City Hall

16 Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

17 London, UK – Palladium

19 Gateshead, UK – Glasshouse

20 Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall

22 Leicester, UK – De Monfort Hall

24 Dublin, IE – The Helix

27 Haarlem, NL – PHIL

28 Helsingor, DK – Kulturvaerftet

29 Malmo, SE – Slaghuset Teater

30 Gotenburg, SE – Tradgarn

DECEMBER

2 Stockholm, SE – Gota Lejon

3 Uppsala, SE – UKK

