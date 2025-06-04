Howard Jones Preps Northern Hemisphere World Tour For 40th Anniversary of ‘Dream Into Action’ - Noise11.com

Howard Jones is going on the road across North American then Europe to mark the 50th anniversary of his iconic ‘Dream Into Action’ album.
‘Dream Into Action’ was the second Howard Jones album. The album was released on 11 March 1985. It generated the hits ‘Things Can Only Get Better’, ‘Look Mama’, ‘No One Is To Blame’ and ‘Life In One Day’.
Another song ‘Assault and Battery’ was used in ‘Miami Vice’.
Howard Jones commented, “Thrilled to be touring with my good friends Haircut 100 and Richard Blade once again for this celebratory anniversary of DREAM INTO ACTION, the shows are gonna be rocking, can’t wait to see you there”. Haircut 100 frontman Nick Heyward stated, “Haircut 100 are massive Howard Jones fans and we’re looking forward to touring the US with him again in September. Like us, he has the loveliest fans and we can’t wait to see you all again.” Richard Blade added, “I’m so excited to be going back out on tour with Howard Jones. Being on the road with him in February and having the privilege to watch his amazing performances every night was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, now it’s going to be twice in a lifetime!! And to have Haircut 100 and my dear friend Nick Heyward joining us will make it an absolutely unmissable concert experience. I can’t wait to see you at the shows – they’re going to be great.”
Howard Jones and Haircut 100 with Richard Blade 2025 American tour dates:
SEPTEMBER
2 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
3 Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall
5 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
6 St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater
7 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
8 Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
10 New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre Of New Jersey
12 Des Plaines, IL – Rivers Casino Des Plaines
13 Kansas City, MO – Ameristar Casino
16 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
18 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
20 Del Mar, CA – The Sound
22 South Jordan, UT – The Ballpark At America First Square
Howard Jones 2025 international tour dates:
OCTOBER
18 Augsburg, DE – Spectrum Club
19 Bremen, DE – Moderne
20 Cologne, DE – Gloria
21 Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
23 Bochum, DE – Zeche
24 Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gerahrlich
25 Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater
NOVEMBER
4 Cancun, MX – The Sands/Royalton Splash Resort
12 Bath, UK – Forum
13 Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Club
15 Sheffield, UK – City Hall
16 Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall
17 London, UK – Palladium
19 Gateshead, UK – Glasshouse
20 Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall
22 Leicester, UK – De Monfort Hall
24 Dublin, IE – The Helix
27 Haarlem, NL – PHIL
28 Helsingor, DK – Kulturvaerftet
29 Malmo, SE – Slaghuset Teater
30 Gotenburg, SE – Tradgarn
DECEMBER
2 Stockholm, SE – Gota Lejon
3 Uppsala, SE – UKK
