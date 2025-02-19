 Jon Toogood On Why Shihad Are Breaking Up - Noise11.com
Shihad

Jon Toogood On Why Shihad Are Breaking Up

by Paul Cashmere on February 19, 2025

in News

New Zealand metal band Shihad will be no more after this one final tour. Singer Jon Toogood told Noise11 why the band decided to call it quits.

Jon Toogood tells Noise11.com, “It was around the time ‘Old Gods’ (the most recent album) came out. We were supposed to tour it but like every other band postponed due to lockdowns. Rescheduled. The lockdowns come in again. Postponed to another time. Then cancelled. Then we did it but it was like six months after the album came out.

“During that time as well I lost my mum. I was in lockdown in Melbourne and she was in lockdown in Wellington. She died. I couldn’t be there for that. There was a lot of personal upheaval. It made not only me but all the guys reassessed work/life balance and what should be priority in people’s lives.

“We started talking around that time and the talks went on for a good year and a half. They weren’t always serene. They were always done with understanding and patience. We came to a decision that rather to half-arse it, it would be better to make a record that was brutal and not commit to touring it when it deserves to be toured, due to personal circumstance it would be better to just go out with a bang”.

Watch the Jon Toogood Shihad interview:

SHIHAD
The Final Tour
Loud Forever 1988 – 2025

With Special Guests Battlesnake & BodyJar (Melb Only)

Thursday 13 Feb The Gov Adelaide SA
With Special guests, Battlesnake

Friday 14 Feb Round House Sydney NSW
With Special guests, Battlesnake

Friday 21 Feb Astor Theatre Perth WA
With Special guests, Battlesnake

Saturday 22 Feb Rosemount Hotel Perth WA
Performing ‘The General Electric’ in full.
With Special guests, Battlesnake

Thursday 27 Feb Crowbar Brisbane QLD
Performing ‘Pacifier’ in full.
With Special guests, Battlesnake

Friday 28 Feb The Tivoli Brisbane QLD
With Special guests, Battlesnake

Wednesday 5 Mar Corner Hotel Melbourne VIC
Performing ‘The General Electric’ in full.
With Special guests, TBC

