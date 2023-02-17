Josh Piterman Is Heading From Phantom Of The Opera To Les Misérables - Noise11.com

After 400 shows, Josh Piterman’s Phantom in Phantom of the Opera is coming to an end in Melbourne and he is off next to star in the West End production of Les Misérables.

Melbourne born Piterman was London’s Phantom when the pandemic hit and came home to Melbourne during the Lockdowns. When the lockdowns were over and the Australian Phantom of the Opera went back into production, Josh joined the Australian cast for the Sydney and Melbourne run.

Josh posted to his socials, “After almost 400 performances between London, Sydney and Melbourne, it’s goodbye for now.

“It’s hard to sum up in words everything that I’m feeling right now but ill start by trying to give adequate thanks to those who’ve made this chapter of my life so special and helped me along the way.

“Thank you to the two beautiful companies I’ve watched, revered, laughed with, learned from and sat in awe of”.

Josh will leave for London next week to perform his first Les Misérables show on 27 March.

He said, “There’s 24601 reasons I could think of to head back to London next week, but this is certainly the most exciting one

“Over the moon to meet and join the astonishing West End company of Les Misérables. This show has such a special place in my heart as I know it does for many people around the world. It’s the first musical I ever fell in love with and I’ve dreamt of being a part of it for over 20 years.

“Thank you to Cameron Mackintosh and the Les Mis creative team for entrusting me with this iconic role, and for this wonderful opportunity. I’m feeling an immense amount of gratitude right now and ill be carrying that with me throughout my Jean Valjean journey, beginning at the Sondheim Theatre from March 27th”.

