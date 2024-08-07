 Journey Cancel UK Tour - Noise11.com
Journey BMG photo

Journey BMG photo

Journey Cancel UK Tour

by Music-News.com on August 8, 2024

in News

Journey have cancelled their UK and Ireland tour.

Journey were due to kick off the run on October 30 at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, but they have told fans to apply for refunds from their point of purchase as they have been forced to pull the plug.

A statement read: “Due to circumstances beyond the band’s control, Journey’s UK and Ireland tour is unfortunately cancelled. “Refunds will be made from your point of purchase.”

The axed run comes after Jonathan Cain sued guitarist Neal Schon in their latest legal wrangle.

Documents were filed at a Delaware court on July 30, with the former seeking a third director of their jointly owned Freedom 2020 firm, in a bid to resolve alleged mishandling of finances.

The group has had several legal fallouts in recent years.

Last year, former member Steve Perry dropped his lawsuit against his ex-bandmates.

Perry – who was lead singer of the rock band from 1977 to 1987, and again from 1995 to 1998, and co-wrote many of their hits – filed a lawsuit against Cain and Schon in September 2022, regarding the trademarks of 20 of their biggest hits and their use of them on merchandise.

He accused the pair of “fraud on the trademark office”, and claimed they failed to ask for his consent to use the trademarks.

However, he later withdrew the case.

And Schon filed a cease and desist against Cain for performing at trump’s Mar-A-Lago.

Schon was not impressed, to say the least when the keyboardist performed ‘Don’t Stop Believin” at the former President’s Florida resort, because Journey “is not, and should not be, political.”

Cain – whose wife Paula White-Cain was a spiritual advisor to trump – was accused by his bandmate of “unauthorised affiliation of Journey” with Trump’s politics.

Schon claimed it had resulted in “irreparable harm” to the group’s brand and “earning potential”.

Cain hit back and accused his bandmate of lying.

He responded: “Schon is just frustrated that he keeps losing in court and is now falsely claiming the song has been used at political rallies.”

Back in March 2020, Journey fired longtime bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith for an alleged “malicious and very ill-conceived” coup attempt to gain control of the band’s copyright from Cain and Schon.

Valory – who was also fired by the band in 1985 and replaced by Randy Jackson – and Smith later countersued.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Talking Heads
Talking Heads Tina Weymouth – The Noise11 Interview Archive Series (2002)

The Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club Noise11 Interview from 2002 with Tina Weymouth.

3 days ago
Pat Benatar, music news, noise11.com
Pat Benatar To Reissue First Three Albums

Pat Benatar’s first three albums are about to check a vinyl revision.

4 days ago
Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith End 54 Year Run and Call It A Day

Aerosmith has come to a sudden end 54 years after forming in Boston in 1970.

5 days ago
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Santana – The Noise11 Interview Archive Series (1994)

The following interview with Carlos Santana with Paul Cashmere took place in 1994.

6 days ago
The Sports Live at Billboard 1981
‘Sports Live At Billboard 1981’ Is The Next Release In ARCA’s Desk Tape Series

‘Sports Live at Billboard 1981’ is the latest release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series.

August 1, 2024
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Apologises For Criticising Britney Spears

Ozzy Osbourne has apologised to Britney Spears for mocking her dance style.

July 31, 2024
Deep Purple photo from EARMusic
Simon McBride Did Not “Audition” for Deep Purple

Deep Purple skipped the formalities of an audience when they brought in Simon McBride to replace Steve Morse on lead guitar.

July 30, 2024