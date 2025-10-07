Juan Diego Flórez to Return to Australia for 2025 Tour Following Triumphant Sold-Out Debut - Noise11.com

Superstar Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez will make his highly anticipated return to Australian stages later this year, performing from 29 November to 3 December 2025. The world-renowned vocalist, hailed as one of the greatest living tenors, will bring his breathtaking artistry back to audiences in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide for an exclusive series of recitals.

Flórez’s Australian return comes two years after his sold-out 2023 tour, where he delivered a spellbinding performance at the Sydney Opera House that earned ten encores and a string of five-star reviews. Since that debut, he has continued to captivate audiences around the world, with his most recent European and American concerts drawing standing ovations. The Detroit Symphony recently celebrated his Opening Night Gala appearance, writing that his performance displayed “a powerful range of emotion” and marked “a riveting start to the season.”

The 2025 Australian tour will open at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Saturday 29 November, before heading to the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Monday 1 December, and concluding with a special first-ever Adelaide performance at Her Majesty’s Theatre on Wednesday 3 December.

Flórez will be joined by acclaimed pianist Vincenzo Scalera, long-time accompanist to some of the greatest voices in opera. Together they will present a program that celebrates the golden era of classical vocal performance, with works by Rossini, Donizetti, Gounod, Verdi and others, showcasing Flórez’s legendary bel canto mastery.

“I am thrilled to return to Australia in 2025 after the incredible experiences of my first concerts there in 2023,” says Flórez. “The warmth and enthusiasm of the audiences in Australia were truly special, and I can’t wait to perform for you again.”

Born in Lima, Peru in 1973, Juan Diego Flórez began his musical journey playing and singing Peruvian folk and pop music. Before entering the classical world, he led a rock band and performed in pubs, singing everything from Elvis Presley hits to Latin boleros. Those early experiences shaped his versatility, giving him a unique emotional connection to his music.

At just 17, he enrolled at the National Conservatory of Music in Lima, before earning a scholarship to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. His big break came unexpectedly in 1996 at the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Italy, when he was asked to step into the lead role in Matilde di Shabran at the last minute.

His electrifying performance launched him onto the world stage. Later that same year, he made his debut at La Scala in Milan under the baton of Riccardo Muti, a rare honour for a 23-year-old singer.

Since then, Flórez has performed in nearly every major opera house in the world including The Metropolitan Opera (New York), Royal Opera House Covent Garden (London), and Opéra de Paris, earning global acclaim for his flawless technique, dazzling range and heartfelt interpretations.

He has recorded numerous operas and solo albums, including his 2024 release on his own label dedicated to zarzuela romanzas, a nod to his Spanish heritage.

Beyond the stage, Flórez is equally celebrated for his humanitarian work. In 2011, he founded Sinfonía por el Perú, a social initiative providing orchestral and choral education to disadvantaged children across his homeland. His leadership in the program earned him the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum and recognition as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

Through Sinfonía por el Perú, thousands of young people have found purpose and empowerment through music, a cause that remains close to his heart.

Presented by Castiglione Arts & Culture

Flórez’s 2025 return is made possible by Castiglione Arts & Culture (CA&C), a company that has brought some of the world’s most exceptional classical musicians to Australian audiences since 2015. Working with major international agencies such as CAMI and IMG, CA&C has produced acclaimed tours by Ray Chen, Maxim Vengerov, Yiruma, Lisa Ono, and MILOŠ.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)