 Juan Diego Flórez to Return to Australia for 2025 Tour Following Triumphant Sold-Out Debut - Noise11.com
Juan Diego Flórez Returns to Australia for Exclusive 2025 Tour

Juan Diego Florez photo by Gregor Hohenberg

Juan Diego Flórez to Return to Australia for 2025 Tour Following Triumphant Sold-Out Debut

by Noise11.com on October 7, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Superstar Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez will make his highly anticipated return to Australian stages later this year, performing from 29 November to 3 December 2025. The world-renowned vocalist, hailed as one of the greatest living tenors, will bring his breathtaking artistry back to audiences in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide for an exclusive series of recitals.

Flórez’s Australian return comes two years after his sold-out 2023 tour, where he delivered a spellbinding performance at the Sydney Opera House that earned ten encores and a string of five-star reviews. Since that debut, he has continued to captivate audiences around the world, with his most recent European and American concerts drawing standing ovations. The Detroit Symphony recently celebrated his Opening Night Gala appearance, writing that his performance displayed “a powerful range of emotion” and marked “a riveting start to the season.”

The 2025 Australian tour will open at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Saturday 29 November, before heading to the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Monday 1 December, and concluding with a special first-ever Adelaide performance at Her Majesty’s Theatre on Wednesday 3 December.

Flórez will be joined by acclaimed pianist Vincenzo Scalera, long-time accompanist to some of the greatest voices in opera. Together they will present a program that celebrates the golden era of classical vocal performance, with works by Rossini, Donizetti, Gounod, Verdi and others, showcasing Flórez’s legendary bel canto mastery.

“I am thrilled to return to Australia in 2025 after the incredible experiences of my first concerts there in 2023,” says Flórez. “The warmth and enthusiasm of the audiences in Australia were truly special, and I can’t wait to perform for you again.”

Born in Lima, Peru in 1973, Juan Diego Flórez began his musical journey playing and singing Peruvian folk and pop music. Before entering the classical world, he led a rock band and performed in pubs, singing everything from Elvis Presley hits to Latin boleros. Those early experiences shaped his versatility, giving him a unique emotional connection to his music.

At just 17, he enrolled at the National Conservatory of Music in Lima, before earning a scholarship to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. His big break came unexpectedly in 1996 at the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Italy, when he was asked to step into the lead role in Matilde di Shabran at the last minute.

His electrifying performance launched him onto the world stage. Later that same year, he made his debut at La Scala in Milan under the baton of Riccardo Muti, a rare honour for a 23-year-old singer.

Since then, Flórez has performed in nearly every major opera house in the world including The Metropolitan Opera (New York), Royal Opera House Covent Garden (London), and Opéra de Paris, earning global acclaim for his flawless technique, dazzling range and heartfelt interpretations.

He has recorded numerous operas and solo albums, including his 2024 release on his own label dedicated to zarzuela romanzas, a nod to his Spanish heritage.

Beyond the stage, Flórez is equally celebrated for his humanitarian work. In 2011, he founded Sinfonía por el Perú, a social initiative providing orchestral and choral education to disadvantaged children across his homeland. His leadership in the program earned him the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum and recognition as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

Through Sinfonía por el Perú, thousands of young people have found purpose and empowerment through music, a cause that remains close to his heart.
Presented by Castiglione Arts & Culture

Flórez’s 2025 return is made possible by Castiglione Arts & Culture (CA&C), a company that has brought some of the world’s most exceptional classical musicians to Australian audiences since 2015. Working with major international agencies such as CAMI and IMG, CA&C has produced acclaimed tours by Ray Chen, Maxim Vengerov, Yiruma, Lisa Ono, and MILOŠ.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jason Aldean announces 30 Number One Hits album ahead of 2026 Australian tour
Jason Aldean Celebrates 30 Number One Hits With New Collection Ahead of 2026 Australian Tour

Jason Aldean has reached another rare career milestone. The American country star has announced the release of 30 Number One Hits, a celebration of two decades of hit-making that will be available digitally this Friday 10 October, with a limited-edition vinyl arriving 28 November exclusively through Walmart in the United States.

4 hours ago
Alex G performing live during his 2026 Australian tour announcement
Alex G To Return To Australia In 2026 With Shows At The Sydney Opera House And Palais Theatre

Acclaimed American singer-songwriter Alex G will make his long-awaited return to Australia in February 2026 for two exclusive headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne. The Philadelphia-born artist will perform at the Sydney Opera House on 9 February and Melbourne's Palais Theatre on 11 February, coinciding with his appearances at the Laneway Festival.

9 hours ago
Oasis Definitely Maybe exhibition
Oasis Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Steps Back From Australian Shows for Cancer Treatment

Oasis guitarist and founding member Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs will miss the Australian leg of the band's Live '25 reunion tour as he continues treatment for prostate cancer. Arthurs, 60, announced the news via social media this week, confirming that while he's responding well to treatment, doctors have advised a short break before he rejoins the group for their South American finale.

2 days ago
Lauren Spencer Smith performing live during The Art of Being a Mess tour.
Lauren Spencer Smith Channels Strength With New Single ‘Thick Skin’

Lauren Spencer Smith has unveiled her new single ‘Thick Skin', a raw, emotionally-charged track that arrives on the heels of her second album The Art of Being a Mess.

3 days ago
ROYA announce first ever Australian tour for January 2026
Danish Duo ROYA To Make Australian Debut With Summer 2026 Tour

Danish electronic-pop outfit ROYA will make their first trip down under in January 2026, bringing their explosive live show to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

5 days ago
The Datsuns announce Australian tour 2026
The Datsuns To Tour Australia In March 2026 With New Music On The Horizon

Twenty-four years since they first ripped across the Tasman with a fury of fuzzed-out riffs and denim-clad swagger, New Zealand's rock and roll export The Datsuns are bringing their unrelenting brand of garage rock back to Australia in March 2026.

6 days ago
Kate Bollinger Photo credit Leanna Kaiser
Kate Bollinger To Make Australian Tour Debut With Deluxe Album and New Single Release

Virginia-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger will make her long-awaited Australian debut in January 2026, bringing her intimate and dreamlike live show to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

6 days ago