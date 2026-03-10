Judith Owen Releases New Single “That's Why I Love My Baby” Ahead of Upcoming Album - Noise11.com

Judith Owen blends humour, heartfelt insight, and decades of musical craft in her new single, “That’s Why I Love My Baby,” from her forthcoming album Suit Yourself

by Paul Cashmere

Welsh singer-songwriter Judith Owen has returned with a new single, “That’s Why I Love My Baby,” offering a playful, heartfelt reflection on relationships and acceptance. The track, the first taste of her upcoming album Suit Yourself, is both witty and tender, showcasing Owen’s signature blend of emotional intelligence and humour.

Written with her husband, comedian Harry Shearer, known for Saturday Night Live, This Is Spinal Tap and The Simpsons, the song reflects a mature understanding of love.

Rather than following the clichés of romantic gestures or “Hallmark holidays,” Owen sings about accepting a partner exactly as they are. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek song about radically accepting who your partner is, as opposed to how you’d like them to be, born out of my husband’s utter disdain for ‘Hallmark’ holidays such as Valentine’s Day! It took me years to stop being a drama queen every Feb 14th and see the bigger picture – that it’s how someone treats you 364 days of the year that counts, not just one,” Owen explains.

Born in London, Judith grew up in a household steeped in music. Her father, Handel Owen, sang with the chorus of Covent Garden for 35 years, while her mother was from Kidwelly. The early loss of her mother at age 15 shaped Owen’s outlook on life and music, contributing to the depth and vulnerability evident across her career.

Owen’s professional journey began with her debut album Emotions on a Postcard in 1996. Over the decades she has built a reputation for incisive songwriting, blending jazz, pop, and folk influences. She co-founded Twanky Records with Shearer, establishing a platform for her music and creative vision.

Her discography includes Happy This Way (2007), which she showcased on NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday, and Mopping Up Karma (2008), followed by The Beautiful Damage Collection (2010). Notably, she has collaborated extensively with Richard Thompson, contributing to his albums The Old Kit Bag and Sweet Warrior, and touring internationally with him as part of his 1000 Years of Popular Music project.

Owen’s presence has extended into television and film. She appeared as herself on The Simpsons, performing “600” for the show’s 600th episode, and has made multiple appearances on BBC Breakfast, including promoting the show Losing It with Ruby Wax in 2011.

Her tenth studio album, Ebb & Flow (2014), was released in the UK, US, and Canada, featuring renowned session musicians including Leland Sklar, Russell Kunkel, and Waddy Wachtel. It was Owen’s first album to receive a Europe-wide release and was critically acclaimed, receiving airplay on major European radio stations from BBC Radio 2 to RTÉ Radio 1.

Owen has also earned recognition for her live performances. In 2015, after a Royal Albert Hall show with Bryan Ferry was cancelled due to Ferry’s throat infection, she hosted journalists at her London home and performed the set acoustically – a move that generated notable press coverage. She has since performed at festivals including Cropredy in Oxfordshire and MadGarden in Madrid.

In 2016, Owen released Somebody’s Child, performing in Melbourne and Sydney to enthusiastic reception, including coverage on Noise11.com. That year she and Shearer debuted This Infernal Racket, a collaborative live show in Brisbane and at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival. Owen’s annual charity show Christmas Without Tears continues to tour cities including London, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Orleans.

Her 2018 covers album, redisCOVERed, highlighted her versatility, featuring reinterpretations of songs by Deep Purple, Soundgarden, Donna Summer, Wild Cherry, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Joni Mitchell.

With “That’s Why I Love My Baby” and the forthcoming album Suit Yourself, Owen continues to prove her ability to combine musical sophistication with accessible, relatable themes. Fans can expect her familiar blend of lyrical insight, melodic elegance, and a touch of irreverent humour in her latest work.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)