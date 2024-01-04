June Carter Cash Doco 'June' Trailer Debuts for Paramount+ - Noise11.com

Paramount+ will stream the June Carter Cash documentary ‘June’ on 16 January, 2024.

The documentary features interviews with singers Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Kacey Musgraves as well as Larry Gatlin, Robert Duvall, Ronnie Dunn and Reece Witherspoon, who played June in the 2005 movie ‘Walk The Line’.

June Carter Cash was one of the Cater Family, America’s country royal family. June married Johnny Cash in 1968. They remained married until her death in May, 2003 at age 73. Johnny passed away four months later at age 71.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

