June Carter Cash Doco 'June' Trailer Debuts for Paramount+ - Noise11.com

 June Carter Cash Doco 'June' Trailer Debuts for Paramount+

June Carter Cash on Paramount+

June Carter Cash Doco ‘June’ Trailer Debuts for Paramount+

by Paul Cashmere on January 4, 2024

in News

Paramount+ will stream the June Carter Cash documentary ‘June’ on 16 January, 2024.

The documentary features interviews with singers Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Kacey Musgraves as well as Larry Gatlin, Robert Duvall, Ronnie Dunn and Reece Witherspoon, who played June in the 2005 movie ‘Walk The Line’.

June Carter Cash was one of the Cater Family, America’s country royal family. June married Johnny Cash in 1968. They remained married until her death in May, 2003 at age 73. Johnny passed away four months later at age 71.

