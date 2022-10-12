Kanye West Talk Show Appearance Scrapped After His Hate Speech - Noise11.com

Kanye West’s appearance on YouTube talk show The Shop will not be broadcast because he allegedly used the interview to “reiterate more hate speech”.

West, who was recently locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts after making antisemitic comments, taped an episode of the talk show, which is produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, earlier this week.

However, Carter announced in a statement on Tuesday that they would not broadcast the interview because Kanye allegedly used it to “reiterate more hate speech”.

“Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” Carter said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologise to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

Former basketball star James was not present at the taping.

In addition, unaired clips from Kanye’s interview with controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson were published by Motherboard on Tuesday. In the clips, which were edited out of the interview, the rapper made several antisemitic statements and claimed that “fake children” were planted in his home to “sexualise” his four children.

