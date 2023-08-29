 Kate Ceberano Adds A Brisbane Orchestra Show - Noise11.com
Kate Ceberano My Life Is A Symphony

Kate Ceberano Adds A Brisbane Orchestra Show

by Paul Cashmere on August 29, 2023

in News

Kate Ceberano will perform another symphony show, this time for Brisbane in December.

Kate will perform ‘My Life is A Symphony’ with the Southern Cross Symphony at QPAC on 2 December.

In May Kate Ceberano released her album ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and performed with the orchestra in Melbourne on May 27 and in Adelaide on 10 June.

As well as the just added Brisbane show on 2 Dember Kate will also perform ‘My Life As A Symphony’ shows at:

15 September, Canberra, Canberra Theatre
22 September, Newcastle, Civic Theatre
23 September, Sydney, Night At The Barracks
28 September, Melbourne, Town Hall
9 December, Perth, Concert Hall

