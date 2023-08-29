Kate Ceberano Adds A Brisbane Orchestra Show - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano will perform another symphony show, this time for Brisbane in December.

Kate will perform ‘My Life is A Symphony’ with the Southern Cross Symphony at QPAC on 2 December.

In May Kate Ceberano released her album ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and performed with the orchestra in Melbourne on May 27 and in Adelaide on 10 June.

As well as the just added Brisbane show on 2 Dember Kate will also perform ‘My Life As A Symphony’ shows at:

15 September, Canberra, Canberra Theatre

22 September, Newcastle, Civic Theatre

23 September, Sydney, Night At The Barracks

28 September, Melbourne, Town Hall

9 December, Perth, Concert Hall

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

