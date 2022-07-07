 Kesha Clarifies Her Sexy Ghost Story - Noise11.com
Kesha

Kesha

Kesha Clarifies Her Sexy Ghost Story

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2022

in News

Kesha has played down her claim that she once had sex with a ghost.

Back in 2012, Kesha told late-night host Conan O’Brien she had been in the “to the bone zone with a ghost” – an experience that has led her to explore the paranormal in a new Discovery+ series, Conjuring Kesha.

However, speaking to E! News Daily Pop this week, the star revealed the encounter was less sexual than her original description.

“I was in Fort Worth, Texas,” she remembered. “And I had something wake me up while I was in bed with my boyfriend at the time, and it was a touch down the body.

“I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman,” Kesha continued. “So, full disclosure, I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way.”

The bizarre incident wasn’t her first involvement with the spirit world.

“I’ve been experiencing weird stuff since I was little, and it’s always been in me to be fascinated with supernatural, the paranormal, the unexplainable, the intangible,” Kesha added.

Describing her new show and attempts to reconnect with otherworldly beings, Kesha noted filming the project has been “the most absurd, fun, wild, life-changing thing I’ve ever done in my life”.

Conjuring Kesha premieres on Discovery+ on Friday.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paolo Nutini Performs At Montreux Jazz Festival

The 56th edition of the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival is officially underway, with crowds flocking to the Lake Geneva shoreline for 16 days of unmissable music. Returning to full capacity for the first time in two years, Montreux is back with its biggest line-up yet, including performances from the likes of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Stormzy, Diana Ross and many more.

2 days ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Music From Ellie Goulding Coming

Ellie Goulding is set to launch her next chapter with the Big Sean duet 'Easy Lover'.

2 days ago
george Polyserena
Tyrone and Katie Noonan To Perform Their george Album ‘Polyserena’

Tyrone and Katie Noonan will perform their first george album ‘Polyserena’ album live around Australia to mark the 20th anniversary of the release.

3 days ago
Tristan Goodall of The Audreys photo by Ros OGorman
Rest In Peace: Tristan Goodall of The Audrey at Age 48

We are shocked and saddened to report the passing of Tristan Goodall from The Audreys at age 48.

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Stands By Vegas Cancellation Decision

Adele stands by her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency at the last minute earlier this year.

4 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele To Headline All-Female Hyde Park Bill

London born singer comes home to headline the first of a two-night extravaganza, joined by Gabrielle, Kacey Musgraves, Mahalia, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti & Tamzene.

5 days ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White To Re-edit and Release Prince ‘Camille’

Jack White has confirmed plans to "re-edit" Prince's album 'Camille' as the late legend "originally planned".

July 1, 2022