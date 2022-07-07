Kesha Clarifies Her Sexy Ghost Story - Noise11.com

Kesha has played down her claim that she once had sex with a ghost.

Back in 2012, Kesha told late-night host Conan O’Brien she had been in the “to the bone zone with a ghost” – an experience that has led her to explore the paranormal in a new Discovery+ series, Conjuring Kesha.

However, speaking to E! News Daily Pop this week, the star revealed the encounter was less sexual than her original description.

“I was in Fort Worth, Texas,” she remembered. “And I had something wake me up while I was in bed with my boyfriend at the time, and it was a touch down the body.

“I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman,” Kesha continued. “So, full disclosure, I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way.”

The bizarre incident wasn’t her first involvement with the spirit world.

“I’ve been experiencing weird stuff since I was little, and it’s always been in me to be fascinated with supernatural, the paranormal, the unexplainable, the intangible,” Kesha added.

Describing her new show and attempts to reconnect with otherworldly beings, Kesha noted filming the project has been “the most absurd, fun, wild, life-changing thing I’ve ever done in my life”.

Conjuring Kesha premieres on Discovery+ on Friday.

