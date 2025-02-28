Killing Heidi To Play Sydney Club Show - Noise11.com

Killing Heidi will play a rare club show in March.

The show at Crowbar in Leichhardt on March 26. The shows will also feature Elly-May Barnes and Sonnet and the Breadboys.

Killing Heidi’s Ella Hooper said, “This will be our first club show in AGES, so it has been the perfect chance to curate a powerhouse line up of acts I adore!

“Working with Elly-May on Headliners was an incredible experience, I adored being a coach and learning from her guidance, as we proved to Australia and the music industry what artists with disabilities can do! She is also obviously rock royalty, and one of the most exciting, authentic singers I know. I am a huge fan of her album ‘No Good’ and can’t wait to hear it live!’

Ella said of Sonnet, “Sonnet is clearly a star. She blew us away in her audition and is of the most magnetic and natural performers I’ve seen in years! I’ve fallen in love with her band ‘Sonnet and the Bread Boys’, who are already taking over the local scene in Sydney. They’re a punky wild time, oozing pop chops and charisma, Amyl & the sniffers watch out! Sonnet is coming!”.

DATE: March 26th, 2025

VENUE: CROWBAR 345 Parramatta Road Leichhardt

Booking:crowbarsyd.com

