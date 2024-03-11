Kim Wilde To Return To Australia In October - Noise11.com

Kim Wilde is heading back to Australia for another tour and another decade down the track from her last Australian tour.

Kim Wilde has only toured Australia three times before, in 1994, 2003 and 2013, so a tidy decade inbetween tours seems to be her pattern.

Kim also has a good track record of hits in Australia with:

Kids In America (no 5, 1981)

Chequered Love (no 6, 1981)

Cambodia (no 7, 1981)

View From A Bridge (no 7, 1982)

Love Blonde (no 32, 1983)

You Keep Me Hanging On (no 1, 1986)

You Came (no 34, 1988)

Love Is Holy (no 29, 1992)

If I Can’t Have You (no 3, 1993)

Kim Wilde October 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 17th October BRISBANE, The Tivoli

Friday 18th October TWEED HEADS, Twin Towns

Saturday 19th October SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre

Sunday 20th October WOLLONGONG, Anita’s Theatre

Tuesday 22nd October PERTH, Astor Theatre

Thursday 24th October ADELAIDE, The Gov

Saturday 26th October MELBOURNE, Palais Theatre

Tickets:

PRESALE: Wednesday 13th March 11am AEDT / Brisbane 10am local / Perth 9am local

GENERAL PUBLIC: Thursday 14th March 11am AEDT / Brisbane 10am local / Perth 9am local

From: https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/kim-wilde-2024/ and https://metropolistouring.com/kim-wilde-2024/

Noise11.com

