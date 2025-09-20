 Knotfest To Skip Australia In 2026, Returning In 2027 - Noise11.com
Slipknot, Soundwave Melbourne 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Knotfest To Skip Australia In 2026, Returning In 2027

by Noise11.com on September 20, 2025

in News

Knotfest has confirmed it will not be staged in Australia in 2026. After three consecutive years that brought the biggest names in metal to local stages, the festival will take a pause before returning in 2027.

In a statement shared by Knotfest, Destroy All Lines and TEG, organisers thanked fans and promised the next instalment will be the biggest yet.

Full announcement:

After three incredible years-made unforgettable by the fans and the artists that shared the stage across each lineup-we’ll be taking a short break in 2026. This time off will allow us to come back in 2027 with the best Knotfest Australia yet.

Thank you for your passion, patience, and loyalty. We can’t wait to share what’s next and to make 2027 a truly unmissable experience.

Knotfest, Destroy All Lines & TEG

Official post:

Knotfest Australia Line-ups

2023
Slipknot, Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, Story of the Year, Alpha Wolf, Void of Vision, Bad Omens*, Malevolence

* Bad Omens pulled out of the Melbourne show on 24 March after vocalist Noah Sebastian lost his voice.

2024
Pantera, Lamb of God, The Hu, Wage War, Escape the Fate, Speed, Brand of Sacrifice, Disturbed, Halestorm, Asking Alexandria, Thy Art Is Murder, Skindred, Windwaker, King Parrot

2025
Slipknot, Babymetal, Slaughter to Prevail, Enter Shikari, In Hearts Wake, Miss May I, Sunami, A Day to Remember, Polaris, Within Temptation, Hatebreed, Health, Vended, Drain

Tagged as:

