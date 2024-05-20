David Draiman Teams With Nothing More for ‘Angel Song’ - Noise11.com

Disturbed’s David Draiman is the featured vocalist on the new song ‘Angel Song’ by Nothing More.

“The power of the track is undeniable,” says David Draiman. “I’ve been a fan of the band since the very beginning.”

“‘Angel Song’ is the haunting sound of our past selves melting into a future that is as bright as it is dark,” explains Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. “Our animal nature is getting more and more chewed up by society and our souls swallowed by technology, but there’s something in us that wants to fight back. As the song was coming together in the studio, it became immediately clear to us that David Draiman’s voice would take it to another level. We’re so happy with the result.”

Nothing More formed in San Antonio, Texas in 2003. ‘Angel Song’ is from the seventh Nothing More album ‘Carnal’ out June 28.

CARNAL Track Listing:

1. | CARNAL |

2. HOUSE ON SAND (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail)

3. IF IT DOESN’T HURT

4. ANGEL SONG (feat. David Draiman)

5. FREEFALL

6. BLAME IT ON THE DRUGS

7. | HEAD |

8. EXISTENTIAL DREAD

9. | HEART |

10. DOWN THE RIVER

11. GIVE IT TIME

12. | SIGHT |

13. STUCK (feat. Sinizter)

14. RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

15. | SOUND |

