Knotfest Playing Times Revealed - Noise11.com

The playing times for artists on. Knotfest Australia 2024 have been revealed for the three shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
Pantera | Disturbed | Lamb Of God | Halestorm | The HU | Asking Alexandria | Wage War | Escape The Fate | Thy Art Is Murder | Skindred | SPEED | Windwaker | Brand Of Sacrifice | King Parrot
DATES AND VENUES:
Thursday 21 March 2024 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
Saturday 23 March 2024 – Centennial Park, Sydney
Sunday 24 March 2024 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane
