 Knotfest Playing Times Revealed - Noise11.com
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Knotfest Playing Times Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2024

in News

The playing times for artists on. Knotfest Australia 2024 have been revealed for the three shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Pantera | Disturbed | Lamb Of God | Halestorm | The HU | Asking Alexandria | Wage War | Escape The Fate | Thy Art Is Murder | Skindred | SPEED | Windwaker | Brand Of Sacrifice | King Parrot

DATES AND VENUES:
Thursday 21 March 2024 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
Saturday 23 March 2024 – Centennial Park, Sydney
Sunday 24 March 2024 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Noise11.com

Ian Paice of Deep Purple Noise11
Deep Purple’s Ian Paice Is The Only Member To Play On Every Album

Ian Paice of Deep Purple was right there at the very start of the band, from the first album ‘Shades of Deep Purple’ (1968) to the most recent ‘Turning To Crime’ (2021). He formed the band with Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord, Rod Evans and Nick Simper in 1969.

2 hours ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management 6
Taylor Swift Encourages US Fans To Vote

Taylor Swift has encouraged her U.S. fans to vote in the primary elections.

10 hours ago
Suzi Quatro at Red Hot Summer Berry photo by Winston Robinson
Suzi Quatro Is Still Wild and Never Mild At Red Hot Summer

The number of hits Suzi Quatro has had in Australia and the UK is incredible. In her homeland America, she only had one …. ‘Stumblin’ In’ in 1978. Their loss, our gain. Australia gets Suzi Quatro and has so since that first hit ‘Can The Can’ reached no 1 in 1973.

1 day ago
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Playing Times For Play On The Plains

Play On The Plains, the one and only Australian event for King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard for 2024 has announced it scheduled for the event on 9 March.

6 days ago
Sunbury 24
Sunbury ’24 Will Mark 50th Anniversary of Iconic Australia Festival

A 50th anniversary concert to mark the impact of Australia’s Sunbury Music Festival will take place in Sunbury in April.

6 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Responds To Allegations Against Her Father Scott In Sydney

A photographer claimed Scott Swift attacked him in Sydney, Australia.

February 28, 2024
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Blasts Australian Country Festival For Dumping Him

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty has blasted Country Fest Queensland for dumping him from the line-up and calling it “unforeseen circumstances”.

February 28, 2024