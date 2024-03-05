Knotfest Playing Times Revealed - Noise11.com

The playing times for artists on. Knotfest Australia 2024 have been revealed for the three shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Pantera | Disturbed | Lamb Of God | Halestorm | The HU | Asking Alexandria | Wage War | Escape The Fate | Thy Art Is Murder | Skindred | SPEED | Windwaker | Brand Of Sacrifice | King Parrot

DATES AND VENUES:

Thursday 21 March 2024 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday 23 March 2024 – Centennial Park, Sydney

Sunday 24 March 2024 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

