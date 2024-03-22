 Lzzy Hale Joins Disturbed As The Ann Wilson Fill-in At Knotfest - Noise11.com
Lzzy Hale Joins Disturbed As The Ann Wilson Fill-in At Knotfest

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2024

in News

Disturbed are touring Australia on Knotfest and while the Ann Wilson duet ‘Don’t Tell Me’ is in the setlist, Ann Wilson is not. In her place, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm stepped in at Knotfest Melbourne.

Heart’s Ann Wilson sings ‘Don’t Tell Me’ with David Draiman. The track reached no 1 on the US Hard Rock Digital chart, no 2 on the US Main chart and no 7 on US Rock Digital.

Ann has done a few duets over the years. On Dolly Parton’s recent ‘Rockstar’ album she sang Heart’s ‘Magic Man’ with Dolly. Back in ’92 she sang two songs with Alice In Chains on the ‘Sap’ album, ‘Am I Inside’ and ‘Brother’. The ‘Tequila Sunrise’ album features ‘Surrender To Me’, a duet with Robin Zander of Cheap Trick and ‘Footloose’ (1984) had ‘Almost Paraside’ with Mike Reno of Loverbouy.

Watch the Noise11 interview with David Draiman:

Disturbed setlist 21 March 2024, Knotfest, Melbourne

Hey You (from Divisive, 2022)
Stupify (from The Sickness, 2000)
Ten Thousand Fists (from Ten Thousand Fists, 2005)
Prayer (from Believe, 2002)
Bad Man (from Divisive, 2022)
Land of Confusion (from Ten Thousand Fists, 2005)
The Game (from The Sickness, 2000)
The Sound of Silence (from Immortalized, 2015)
Indestructible (from Indestructible, 2008)
Don’t Tell Me (with Lzzy Hale) (from Divisive, 2022)
The Light (from Immortalized, 2015)
Stricken (from Ten Thousand Fists, 2005)
Unstoppable (from Divisive, 2022)
Down With the Sickness (from The Sickness, 2000)
Inside the Fire (from Indestructible, 2008)

Knotfest continues onto Sydney 23 March and Brisbane 24 March.

