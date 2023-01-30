 Kurt Vile, Ella Hooper, Frente, Vika & Linda To Play Castlemaine State Festival - Noise11.com
The Castlemaine State Festival is celebrating its 47th year with a line-up for 2023 featuring Kurt Vile, Frente, Ella Hooper and Vika & Linda with a whole lot more between 24 March to 9 April 2023

The more part of the musical is The Southern River Band, Jaguar Jonze, Kian, Jem Cassar-Daley, The Gesualdo Six, Electric Fields and Dallas Woods, Alter Boy, Lizzy Welsh and Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, Eliza Hull and Liz Martin, Snog, The Dolly Parton Experience with Vanessa & The Jealous Guys, Mama Kin Spender, Snog, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal and Katherine Philp, Rose Riebl, Sophie Rowell and the Australian National Academy of Music, and intimate show on Salon Series with Angie Hart, Jem Cassar-Daley, Sophie Rowell, Rose Riebl, and Katherine Philp.

The Castlemaine State Festival Dialogues program also returns with the country’s finest thinkers and personalities including, Vika and Linda Bull, Alice Zaslavsky, Lea McInerney, Ali Cobby Eckerman, Nigel Marsh, Thomas Mayo, Catherine Liddle, Clive Hamilton, Brian Walters QC, Jacinta Parsons, Paul Biegler, DR Alyssa Vass, Abram Goldberg, Fiona Harris, Matthew Evans, Sue Smethurst and Kristine Ziwica.

Theatre and performance highlights will include Gravity and Other Myths – A Simple Space, Qwerin, Maloya Moshpit, The Planting: Alex Kelly, Lawrence Harvey and David Pledger, Night Walks with Teenagers, Dirty Laundry, Brat Kids Carnival, End of Winter, I Am Woman, 27 Club: The Music that Never Died, Pillow Fight – The Anchor, Parallax, Macbeth, Black Cat, Brenda Blessed, Soggy, Moist and Move with Me – CreateA.

Visual arts will be represented in 2023 at the Festival with exhibitions including For the Love of Song: David Frazer with Kelly, Walker, Cave, Lowe and Waits, David Rosetzky: Air to Atmosphere, Damon Kowarsky exhibition and workshops, Open Studios Group exhibition and Essays on Earth – Brodie Ellis in collaboration with John Wolseley & Paul Kane: On Land.

For a full program guide and tickets visit www.castlemainefestival.com.au.

