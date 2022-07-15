 Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Especially For You To Be Reissued for Final Neighbours Episode - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Especially For You To Be Reissued for Final Neighbours Episode

by Music-News.com on July 15, 2022

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are re-releasing ‘Especially for You’.

Kylie and Jason are putting out their hit single again to mark the finale of ‘Neighbours’ after they reprised the roles on the soap that made their names, Ramsay Street residents Scott and Charlene.

Their comeback will be seen when Neighbours airs its final episode on July 29.

A limited number of copies of the 1988 single will be released on vinyl and cassette from August 5, with the single already available to pre-order.

Kylie said on Twitter: “Now we ARE back together on ‘Neighbours’, a limited run of ‘Especially for You’ with @JDonOfficial will be available on vinyl and cassette on 5th August to bring back more 80s memories!!”

When ‘Especially for You’ was first released in November 1988, it arrived in stores within weeks of the ’Neighbours’ episode in which Kylie and Jason’s characters got married.

The track debuted at number two on the UK Singles Chart and after rocketing to number one spent three weeks at the summit.

Jason recently said fans can expect a poignant farewell to Scott and Charlene in the upcoming ‘Neighbours’ farewell.

He added: “You never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory, and there’s so much when you come down that street. It was emotional, but it’s filming and it moves on. You’ll have to wait and see.”

‘Neighbours’ was axed earlier this year when Channel 5 pulled the plug on its deal to air the show in Britain.

Kylie was among a flood of fans to pay tribute to the soap impact when the cancellation was announced, saying: “I’ll be forever grateful for the experience and the friends I made on ‘Neighbours’.

“We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love.”

