Lady Gaga Adds Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga will perform a second show for Melbourne on December 6.
The Mayhem Ball tour will come to Australia in December but only go to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. There is a bit of wiggle room for Sydney and Brisbane, so without being presumptuous, lets suggest more dates may be on the way.
LIVE NATION PRE-SALE – ALL SHOWS
Melbourne: Wednesday April 16 at 11am local – Thursday April 17 at 11am local
Sydney: Wednesday April 16 at 12pm local – Thursday April 17 at 12pm local
Brisbane: Wednesday April 16 at 1pm local – Thursday April 17 at 1pm local
GENERAL ON SALE:
Melbourne: Thursday April 17 at 12pm local
Sydney: Thursday April 17 at 1pm local
Brisbane: Thursday April 17 at 2pm local
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP hospitality lounge, limited edition merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit livenation.com.au.
LADY GAGA
THE MAYHEM BALL TOUR
AUSTRALIA 2025 – JUST ADDED
Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Sat Dec 6 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium – NEW SHOW
Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium
Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES
Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach
Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium
Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium
Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
