 Lady Gaga To Release New Song 'Disease' This Week - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga To Release New Song ‘Disease’ This Week

by Music-News.com on October 22, 2024

in News

Lady Gaga looks set to drop the new song ‘Disease’ on Friday (25.10.24).

A pre-save link for the track was shared by label Universal Music and comes after eagle-eyed fans noticed the ‘Born This Way’ hitmaker’s streaming discography had been amended with seven tracks from her albums switching to uppercase letters expect for one lowercase.

The seven letters spell “disease.”

Lady Gaga had also teased that she was planning to drop the lead single from her eagerly awaited seventh studio album this month.

She wrote: “XX October: LG7 first single.”

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Chromatica’ is expected to drop in February 2025.

Gaga recently shared how her upcoming record is “nothing like” its predecessor.

She told Rolling Stone: “The pop album is nothing like ‘Chromatica. It’s a completely different record […] What I would say is, it’s all for me.

“It’s meant to be ingested as a time in my life.

“And I’m also really excited about this idea that I don’t have to adhere to an era if I don’t want to. I can have a few going at once. That feels unhinged [laughs] and more like me or Harley. Or whoever.”

The pop album will follow Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ companion LP ‘Harlequin’, whilst she recently had a huge hit with ‘Die With A Smile’ featuring Bruno Mars.

Meanwhile, Gaga is also rumoured to be planning a tour and is looking forward to playing her new music for her fans.

Speaking on the ‘Smallzy’s Surgery’ podcast, she said: “All I can tell you is that I’ve just been feeling so creative, and really connected to music and I’ve been working on so much music. I’m really excited to play it for the fans.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Postpones Four US Concerts

Pink has postponed four upcoming concerts. Pink had been due to bring her 'Summer Carnival' tour to Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Des Moines over the next few days, but she announced on Saturday (19.10.24) they will no longer be taking place, though she didn't explain why or when they will be rescheduled for.

2 days ago
One Direction, Zayn Malik, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Zayn Malik Postpones Shows Following Death of Liam Payne

Zayn Malik has postponed his US tour in the wake of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death.

2 days ago
Zayn Malik One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Zayn Malik Pays Tribute To Liam Payne

Zayn Malik has released an emotional tribute after former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died on Wednesday.

5 days ago
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Louis Tomlinson On Hearing About The Death of Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson has revealed he is "beyond devastated" by the death of his "brother" Liam Payne.

5 days ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne of One Direction Found Dead At Age 31 In Buenos Aires

Liam Payne, one the members of One Direction, has been found dead in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Has An Eras Tour Book Coming

Taylor Swift has announced that she will release an Eras Tour book this year.

6 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Subject of Sex Abuse Claims

Kanye West is being sued by his former assistant and chief of staff.

October 12, 2024