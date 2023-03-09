 Lady Gaga Will Not Perform At The Oscars - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Will Not Perform At The Oscars

by Music-News.com on March 10, 2023

in News

Lady Gaga will not perform her Oscar-nominated song at the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday.

Oscars producer Glenn Weiss confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that the singer will not perform Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick at the ceremony. He explained that Gaga, who will attend as a nominee, didn’t have enough time to prepare a musical number because she is busy shooting Joker: Folie à Deux.

“We have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp (but) she’s in the middle of shooting a movie right now, and here we are honouring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie,” Weiss said. “After a bunch of back and forth, it didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the calibre that we’re used to with her, that she’s used to and all that stuff.

“So she is not going to perform on the show, however, this is all, from our point of view, about someone making a movie and us completely understanding that that’s what is priority in this business, especially when we are honouring movies.”

Gaga previously performed at the 2019 Oscars, where she sang Shallow from A Star Is Born with her co-star Bradley Cooper. She also took home the Best Original Song Academy Award.

The rest of this year’s Best Original Song nominees will perform during the ceremony. Rihanna will sing Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will give a rendition of Applause from Tell It Like a Woman; David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will perform This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will entertain the star-studded audience with Naatu Naatu from RRR.

In addition, Lenny Kravitz will deliver the In Memoriam performance.

The 95th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Electronica Band To Release Album

Robbie Williams' electronic group Lufthaus are set to release their debut album.

13 hours ago
Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Bieber Appears At Rolling Loud Festival

Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival in California on Saturday (04.03.23).

4 days ago
Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Kings Of Leon Announce Pair of UK

Kings of Leon have announced a pair of gigs at Wrexham AFC's stadium.

March 1, 2023
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Pink ‘Trustful’ Debuts At No 1

The ninth studio album for Pink called Trustfall becomes her seventh #1 in Australia.

February 26, 2023
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com
Lady Gaga Sued Over Dognapping Reward

The woman who returned Lady Gaga's stolen dogs has filed a lawsuit against the star.

February 25, 2023
Feist photo from her Facebook profile
Feist Has New Music ‘In Lightning’

Feist has released a video for the song ‘In Lightning’ ahead of her sixth album ‘Multitudes’ in April. Her last album ‘Pleasure’ was released in 2017.

February 22, 2023
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Set the Sat Nav For Victoria

Dog Trumpet will be travelling into Victoria this week for their first shows since 2019.

February 21, 2023