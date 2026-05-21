Lake Drive Release "Cherry Coloured Sweater" As Band Expands Its Alt Pop Footprint - Noise11 Music News

Lake Drive have released new single “Cherry Coloured Sweater”, with the Milwaukee group using a more pop focused approach while continuing their move through the contemporary alt pop and pop rock space.

by Paul Cashmere

Lake Drive have unveiled “Cherry Coloured Sweater”, the latest release from the Milwaukee band, with the track arriving as the group continues to build momentum following a string of recent singles. The song marks another step in the band’s development, pairing pop leaning melodies with live instrumentation while maintaining the emotionally driven themes that have shaped their recent material.

The release arrives at a time when pop rock and alternative pop acts continue to blur genre lines. Artists emerging from guitar based scenes increasingly move between polished pop structures and traditional band arrangements, creating music that can sit comfortably alongside streaming era pop while retaining the dynamics of live performance.

For Lake Drive, that balance appears central to their approach. Formed in 2023, the group has built its identity around emotionally charged songwriting and cinematic themes, drawing on coming of age narratives and personal experiences.

Lead singer Rayven Burdette said the writing process behind “Cherry Coloured Sweater” stemmed from a late night period of reflection.

“These chords and lyrics seemed to spill out of me one late night in my bedroom,” Burdette said.

“It’s funny how looking at the past from an objective view can allow you to write with more emotion and precision.”

Burdette said the song drew from a series of personal experiences rather than a single relationship or event.

“I was thinking of every failed dalliance in my life and rolled all into one track,” he said.

He also pointed to the sonic direction of the release as a defining element.

“A decidedly more pop oriented melody with natural instrumentation is what makes this track in my opinion. Terribly excited to see how this resonates with people.”

Lake Drive have cited influences ranging from The 1975, The Band Camino, 5 Seconds Of Summer, The Maine and Beauty School Dropout. Those reference points align with a broader movement in contemporary alternative music where bands increasingly combine emotionally direct lyrics with polished production and accessible hooks.

The group emerged from Milwaukee and initially developed through regional performances and independent releases. Their music centres around themes of romance, uncertainty and personal vulnerability, themes that have long been part of alternative and emo influenced songwriting but are now finding wider audiences through streaming platforms and social media discovery.

The challenge for emerging bands in this space remains sustainability. The current alternative market is crowded, with artists competing not only for listeners but also for attention across multiple platforms. Building a long term audience often depends as much on consistency as it does on a breakthrough track.

For Lake Drive, “Cherry Coloured Sweater” represents another release in a steadily expanding catalogue rather than a stand alone statement. The band’s recent output suggests an ongoing effort to refine its identity while broadening its reach beyond regional audiences.

What comes next will likely depend on whether the track extends the group’s upward trajectory. With each release adding to their profile, Lake Drive continue to position themselves within a growing generation of bands revisiting pop rock through a contemporary lens.

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