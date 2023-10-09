 Lamb Of God Premiere ‘Making of Omens’ Documentary - Noise11.com
Lamb of God (supplied)

Lamb of God (supplied)

Lamb Of God Premiere ‘Making of Omens’ Documentary

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2023

in News

Lamb of God have made their full-length documentary ‘’Lamb of God’ free for all to watch on YouTube.

The doco on YouTube marks the one year anniversary of ‘Omens’. Initially released last year on-demand for a limited one-month release alongside physical CD and Vinyl merch bundles, this marks the wide-release of the inside look at the process of writing and recording the metal icons celebrated ninth album.

Lamb of God have also officially released the song ‘Evidence’ worldwide after it only appearing on the Japanese edition of ‘Omens’ in 2022.

Singer Randy Blythe shared, “One of the more baffling aspects of modern-day life is the conscious rejection of empirical facts in favour of Internet echo chamber emotional security blankets. Truth is not subjective, no matter how uncomfortable that makes some people. Art is though, so enjoy the song, however you may choose to interpret it.”

LAMB OF GOD is:
D. Randall Blythe – Vocals
Mark Morton – Guitar
Willie Adler – Guitar
John Campbell – Bass
Art Cruz – Drums

