Lamb Of God Premiere ‘Making of Omens’ Documentary - Noise11.com

Lamb of God have made their full-length documentary ‘’Lamb of God’ free for all to watch on YouTube.

The doco on YouTube marks the one year anniversary of ‘Omens’. Initially released last year on-demand for a limited one-month release alongside physical CD and Vinyl merch bundles, this marks the wide-release of the inside look at the process of writing and recording the metal icons celebrated ninth album.

Lamb of God have also officially released the song ‘Evidence’ worldwide after it only appearing on the Japanese edition of ‘Omens’ in 2022.

Singer Randy Blythe shared, “One of the more baffling aspects of modern-day life is the conscious rejection of empirical facts in favour of Internet echo chamber emotional security blankets. Truth is not subjective, no matter how uncomfortable that makes some people. Art is though, so enjoy the song, however you may choose to interpret it.”

LAMB OF GOD is:

D. Randall Blythe – Vocals

Mark Morton – Guitar

Willie Adler – Guitar

John Campbell – Bass

Art Cruz – Drums

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

