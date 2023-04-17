 Lano and Woodley Are A Couple of ‘Moby Dick’ Heads With New Show - Noise11.com
Lano and Woodley Are A Couple of ‘Moby Dick’ Heads With New Show

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2023

in News

When Melbourne comedy duo Lano and Woodley broke up in 2006 it was like the end of The Beatles … well, Cold Chisel. Okay it was like the end of Ernie and Denise but that’s not important right now.

What is important is that Lano & Woodley are back together with a very funny show ‘Moby Dick’ for the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

What makes it so funny is that it really is a show about nothing (but not like that American show about nothing. That one was really funny).

‘Moby Dick’ is a one-hour show. The snapshot of the plot is Colin Lane attempts to tell the story of the Herman Melville classic ‘Moby Dick’ and Frank Woodley keeps interrupting him. Colin tells Frank he is not invited on the show, therefore he isn’t in the show, therefore it’s a one-man show and yada yada yada (oops sorry, that from the funny American one)… we fill the hour, we piss ourselves laughing and then we leave.

Pretty much that’s it … so how do we fill a review about a one hour show really about nothing that is over not long after you take you seat?

Um …

Geez the drinks at the Arts Centre are expensive. 25 bucks for a glass of something that costs 40 bucks a bottle at Dan Murphy’s? They’ve got to be kidding. There’s nice carpet at the Arts Centre and the Playhouse is a small theatre so everyone in the audience gets a good view … but damn those drinks are expensive.

And it was pissing down rain when we left. I know that’s not Lano and Woodley’s fault. Well, maybe it was. The show is all about a whale so maybe it wasn’t raining, they just had a very good sea effect outside as we left… which must have been expensive … which explains why the drinks were so bloody expensive.

It all makes sense now.

Lano & Woodley present Moby Dick

April 11 to 16 – Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Melbourne Arts Centre
• April 29 – Town Hall, Wollongong
• May 19 – Civic Theatre, Camden
• May 27 – Town Hall, Kyneton SOLD OUT
• June 3 – Entertainment Centre, Albury
• June 10 – Wagga Wagga Comedy Festival, Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre
• June 17 – Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland

