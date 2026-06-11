Left To Suffer Release First Hopeless Records Single ‘Gun In The Duffle Bag' - Noise11 Music News

American deathcore outfit Left To Suffer have released ‘Gun In The Duffle Bag’, the first track issued since the band formally joined Hopeless Records earlier this year. The song arrives six weeks after the Atlanta group announced its signing to the influential independent label and serves as the first indication of the band’s creative direction under the new partnership.

The release is significant for a band that has steadily expanded its profile within modern heavy music over the past several years. Since emerging from Atlanta’s underground metal scene in 2019, Left To Suffer have built a reputation through a combination of deathcore aggression, nu metal influences and high-profile collaborations. Their move to Hopeless Records marks one of the most important business developments in the group’s history and places them alongside a roster that has traditionally supported breakthrough alternative and heavy acts.

‘Gun In The Duffle Bag’ centres on themes of anger, loss of control and emotional conflict. Vocalist Taylor Barber said the song explores the point at which resentment and frustration overwhelm rational thinking.

“This song is about when your anger has boiled over and you’ve lost all sense of control on your emotions. So you’re violently romanticising the downfall for your enemies in your head,” Barber said.

Guitarist Peter Higgs described the track as one of the band’s most candid examinations of emotional extremes.

“‘Gun In The Duffle Bag’ is one of the more brutally honest songs we’ve put out when it comes to anger, regret and survival instinct happening all at the same time,” Higgs said.

“Can’t think of a better way to settle in and show everyone this new chapter we’ve entered with Hopeless Records.”

Musically, the song continues the approach that has defined Left To Suffer’s rise through the deathcore ranks. The band has frequently described its sound as “nu-deathcore”, a hybrid style that combines the groove and accessibility of nu metal with the technical intensity and heaviness of deathcore. That formula has allowed the group to collaborate with artists both inside and outside the traditional metal sphere.

Left To Suffer formed in Atlanta in 2019 and quickly attracted attention with early singles including ‘Burden’, which featured then-Lorna Shore vocalist CJ McCreery. Their debut album, A Year Of Suffering, arrived in 2020, followed by the breakthrough On Death EP in 2021. That release featured guest appearances from members of Crystal Lake, Alpha Wolf and Chelsea Grin and helped establish the band’s reputation beyond the United States.

The group continued its momentum with the And Dying Forever EP in 2022 before releasing the full-length album Feral in 2023. That record included collaborations with Joe Badolato of Fit For An Autopsy and Australian-born artist Kim Dracula. During the same period, the band worked with Three Days Grace drummer and songwriter Neil Sanderson and producer Howard Benson on the Noah EP, expanding its creative network while maintaining its extreme metal identity.

Their most recent album, Leap Of Death, was released in August 2024. Since then, the band’s line-up has evolved, with bassist Michael Guglielmi and drummer Zach Allard joining the current incarnation alongside Barber, Peter Higgs and Jacob Gordon.

The broader significance of Left To Suffer’s development reflects the continuing evolution of deathcore itself. Once regarded as a niche subgenre, deathcore has become increasingly visible through streaming platforms, social media and cross-genre collaborations. Artists such as Left To Suffer have embraced influences from nu metal, trap and alternative music, helping to attract listeners who may not traditionally engage with extreme metal. Supporters view this as evidence of the genre’s adaptability, while some purists argue that the blending of styles risks diluting deathcore’s original characteristics.

For Left To Suffer, however, experimentation has been central to the band’s identity from the beginning. Barber has previously spoken about the group’s willingness to move beyond genre boundaries while retaining the intensity that defines its music.

With ‘Gun In The Duffle Bag’ now released and the band’s relationship with Hopeless Records officially underway, attention will turn to what follows. Whether the track serves as the first preview of a larger project remains to be seen, but it clearly signals that Left To Suffer intend to begin their new label era with the same uncompromising approach that has carried them from Atlanta’s local scene to an increasingly prominent position in contemporary heavy music.

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