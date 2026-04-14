Bring Me The Horizon Announce 20th Anniversary Re-Recording Of Count Your Blessings - Noise11 Music News

Bring Me The Horizon revisit their ferocious debut with Count Your Blessings | Repented, a fully re-recorded 20th anniversary edition arriving 10 July, alongside a one-off Manchester performance of the album in full.

by Paul Cashmere

Bring Me The Horizon will mark two decades of their debut album Count Your Blessings with a newly recorded anniversary edition titled Count Your Blessings | Repented, set for release on Friday, 10 July across vinyl, CD and streaming platforms. The Sheffield band will also stage a landmark performance in Manchester on the same day, presenting the album live in full for the first time in their career.

The announcement places the group’s earliest chapter back in focus. Released originally in 2006, Count Your Blessings captured Bring Me The Horizon in their teenage years as a deathcore band pushing extreme metal to a broader audience. The new version revisits that material with the perspective of a group that has since become one of the most commercially successful and stylistically diverse acts in modern heavy music.

The re-recorded project, titled Count Your Blessings | Repented, was overseen by frontman Oli Sykes and guitarist Lee Malia. Mixing duties were handled by Buster Odeholm, bringing contemporary production techniques to music first recorded when the band members were barely out of school.

Songs including Pray For Plagues, Slow Dance and A Lot Like Vegas return with updated arrangements and a sharper sonic profile, while retaining the extreme metal DNA that defined the original release. One notable detail is the appearance of Liquor & Love Lost under its earliest working title Dragon Slaying, a nod to the song’s formative demo stage.

Originally recorded at DEP International Studios in Birmingham with producer Dan Sprigg, Count Your Blessings arrived in the UK on 30 October 2006 through Visible Noise and later reached the United States in 2007 via Earache Records. At the time, the band’s sound drew heavily on Swedish melodic death metal influences such as At The Gates and In Flames, while incorporating the breakdown-driven structure of metalcore and deathcore.

The album eventually reached No. 93 on the UK Albums Chart and became widely cited as a foundational record within the emerging deathcore scene.

To coincide with the anniversary release, Bring Me The Horizon will stage a one-night event titled Outbreak Presents: Count Your Blessings | Repented at Manchester’s B.E.C. Arena on Friday, 10 July.

The show will feature the band performing the entire album live, followed by additional material from the same era of their catalogue. The event is being co-curated with the Outbreak festival team and will also feature performances from contemporary heavy acts including Static Dress and Dying Wish.

For fans who discovered the group through later records, the performance represents a rare opportunity to hear material that largely disappeared from setlists after the band shifted direction with their 2008 album Suicide Season.

Bring Me The Horizon formed in Sheffield in 2004 and initially emerged through the MySpace-driven underground metal scene of the mid-2000s. Their early release This Is What The Edge Of Your Seat Was Made For laid the groundwork for the debut album, which was written while the band toured relentlessly across the UK.

Drummer Matt Nicholls has previously noted that several songs for the album were written quickly under deadline pressure, with three tracks reportedly completed in just two days before recording began.

At the time of the sessions, the band members were between 18 and 19 years old. Recording often took place with individual members tracking their parts separately, a result of the group’s youth and the distractions of working in a busy city-centre studio.

Despite the raw production and mixed critical response on release, the album gained lasting recognition among deathcore audiences. Tracks such as Pray For Plagues became defining songs of the era, helping expand the reach of the genre during the mid-2000s.

Over the years Bring Me The Horizon moved progressively away from the deathcore template of Count Your Blessings. Albums such as There Is A Hell Believe Me I’ve Seen It. There Is A Heaven Let’s Keep It A Secret, Sempiternal and That’s The Spirit introduced electronic elements, alternative rock structures and pop-leaning songwriting.

Keyboardist Jordan Fish, who joined the band years after the debut album, has previously attributed the stylistic shift to changing musical influences within the group.

By the mid-2010s the band’s sound had expanded far beyond its early extreme metal roots.

As a result, much of the Count Your Blessings material disappeared from the band’s live shows. The return of the album through Count Your Blessings | Repented places that early era back into the narrative of the band’s evolution.

The anniversary project arrives at a time when younger heavy bands are revisiting the aesthetics of the 2000s metalcore and deathcore boom. By re-recording the album, Bring Me The Horizon acknowledge the influence of their earliest work while reframing it for a modern audience.

With more than 7.2 million albums sold worldwide and multiple chart-topping releases in the UK and Australia, the band’s career trajectory has taken them from underground metal venues to global festival stages. Revisiting the debut provides context for how dramatically the group’s sound and cultural reach have expanded.

Bring Me The Horizon are currently touring internationally on their POST HUMAN: NeX GEn – Ascension Program 2 tour throughout 2026. The release of Count Your Blessings | Repented places the band’s origins alongside their present day ambitions, highlighting a catalogue that now spans two decades of heavy music evolution.

Count Your Blessings | Repented Track Listing

Pray For Plagues – 2026 Repented

Tell Slater Not To Wash His Dick – 2026 Repented

For Stevie Wonders Eyes Only – 2026 Repented

A Lot Like Vegas – 2026 Repented

Black & Blue – 2026 Repented

Slow Dance – 2026 Repented

Liquor & Love Lost – 2026 Repented

(I Used To Make Out With) Medusa – 2026 Repented

Fifteen Fathoms, Counting – 2026 Repented

Off The Heezay – 2026 Repented

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