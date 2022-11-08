 Metallica To Headline Download 2023 in UK - Noise11.com
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman

Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica To Headline Download 2023 in UK

by Music-News.com on November 9, 2022

in News

Metallica, Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon will headline next year’s Download Festival.

The spectacle will celebrate 20 years in 2023, and to mark the milestone there will be four headline sets for the first time ever, with Metallica set to deliver two no-repeat performances on Thursday 8th June 2023 and Saturday 10th June 2023.

Metallica said: “We are next-level honoured to once again come back and partake in the Download shenanigans on the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington, which has an unparalleled place in rock history.

“On top of that, to be able to share our double show format with two completely unique sets with no repeat songs for the first time ever in the UK is way fucking cool. Bring it on!”

Download will take place from June 8-11 2023 at Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Bring Me The Horizon will headline the music extravaganza Friday June 9th 2023, and Slipknot will close the event on Sunday June 11th 2023.

Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson says: “Download Festival! So many great memories, one of the most amazing crowds to play in front of, always an honour to share the bill with so many amazing bands, and of course, I’ll never miss the opportunity to play my homeland.”

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes added: “Download Festival was one of the first festivals I ever attended as a punter.

“It was our first amazing festival experience to play as a band, and now the fact that we are headlining such a prestigious event blows my mind. We can’t wait to bring a whole new sound and show for the Download audience.”

Evanescence, Parkway Drive, Disturbed, Pendulum, Architects, Ghost, The Distillers, Placebo, Alexisonfire, Asking Alexandria, Motionless In White, I Prevail, The Blackout (reunion), Fever 333, Stray From The Path, Lorna Shore, Nova Twins, and Municipal Waste will also perform over the weekend.

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “This year marks a huge milestone for Download, celebrating the incredible 20 years of the festival is no small feat.

“We really wanted to up the ante for this special anniversary, adding an extra day for the fans to experience the unforgettable line-up, that once again brings together unparalleled talent from the rock music world back to Donington Park!”

Many more acts and surprises are to be announced to celebrate Download’s 20-year legacy at Donington Park. Book your tickets now: www.downloadfestival.co.uk.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bring Me The Horizon, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Bring Me The Horizon, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bring Me The Horizon photo by Noise11
Bring Me The Horizon Compete In Marathon For Ukraine

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and Mat Nicholls have completed a triathlon to raise money for a Ukrainian LGBTQ+ charity.

August 10, 2022
Bring Me The Horizon photo by Noise11
Bring Me The Horizon Have New Song Set To Go

Bring Me The Horizon will release their next single, 'Strangers', on July 6.

June 24, 2022
TISM, music news, noise11.com
TISM To Reform Good Things Festival

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane will be treated to Good Things in December with TISM reforming for the event.

June 15, 2022
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Are Planning Their Collaboration

Bring Me The Horizon and Ed Sheeran have been "emailing each other" to plan their new collaboration.

March 4, 2022
Bring Me The Horizon, music news, noise11.com
Bring Me The Horizon Have A Plan To Reduce Touring Transmissions

Bring Me The Horizon's 2021 'Post Human' tour achieved 38 per cent less touring emissions.

February 23, 2022
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon ‘Bad Habits’ Collaboration Is Ready

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon will release their heavy rock version of 'Bad Habits' on Friday (18.02.22).

February 16, 2022
BMTH sauce
Bring Me The Horizon Launch A Vegan BBQ Sauce

Bring Me The Horizon have their own line of vegan BBQ sauce.

July 7, 2021