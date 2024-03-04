 Bring Me The Horizon Album Nears Completion - Noise11.com
Bring Me The Horizon, music news, noise11.com

Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon Album Nears Completion

by Music-News.com on March 5, 2024

in News

Bring Me The Horizon’s delayed album, ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’, is “nearly finished”.

Bring Me The Horizon were forced to push back the follow-up 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, which was originally set for release on September 15, 2023, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Then, in December, it was announced that programmer and keyboardist Jordan Fish – who was instrumental in their evolved sound – had departed the group.

In a new update, Bring Me The Horizon admit they don’t want to “rush” the record and have added some new songs.

Speaking to NME, Oli said: “It’s nearly finished, but it’s not finished.

“Every time we think we’ve got it; we get another song.

“It’s going to be right good though, it’s our best album ever… Worth the wait.”

Drummer Matt Nicholls continued: “It’s not quite finished yet, but it’s closer than it ever has been. We came back off tour and – we’ve got a studio in Sheffield – just cracked on. Got our heads down with everyone all together and we’re getting there. It’s this close…

“It is really good, and we’re really happy with it but it takes time, doesn’t it?

“You can’t rush these things.”

Announcing the delay in a statement on Instagram last August, Oli wrote: “So I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th.

“Unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with.”

He had been “hoping” the band would still be able to make the planned launch for the record, but he doesn’t want to put out the collection “until it’s nailed”.

Oli added: “I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give it to you guys.”

The singer/screamer insisted the release is “close” but stopped short of giving a firmer update, while saying “sorry and thanks for understanding”.

He continued: “We can’t give a new date just yet but just know it’s close… and I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more.. (sic)”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Bring Me The Horizon, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Bring Me The Horizon, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management 6
Taylor Swift Encourages US Fans To Vote

Taylor Swift has encouraged her U.S. fans to vote in the primary elections.

10 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne On His Kanye West Remarks

Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on standing up to Kanye West. Earlier this month, Ozzy slammed West for using a sample of the Black Sabbath hit Iron Man without permission.

February 28, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Responds To Allegations Against Her Father Scott In Sydney

A photographer claimed Scott Swift attacked him in Sydney, Australia.

February 28, 2024
Eternal
Eternal Debut New Singer At First Gig In 10 Years

Eternal have recruited a new band member for their first shows in a decade.

February 28, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift And The 14 Surprise Songs She Performed in Australia

Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ featured two songs in ever show unique to that show. The songs changed every night of the seven Australia shows and were not repeated.

February 27, 2024
Adele 30
Adele Rests Her Voice After Suffering Chest Issues

Adele has announced that she will be going on "voice rest" after suffering chest issues.

February 27, 2024
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Has Biggest Song Globally of 2023

IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has announced that Flowers by Miley Cyrus is the winner of the IFPI Global Single Award for 2023.

February 27, 2024